AURORA — Mesabi East christened its beautiful new track Wednesday and the school’s athletes showed what they could do against four other teams.
The Giants’ girls won 10 events to win the meet 112-85 over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, while the boys captured six events to take second place, each in their respective divisions. GNK won the boys event 128-96.
With the facility holding its first meet, all event winners set track records.
The Mesabi East girls got things going with a win by Adrianna Sheets in the 200 meter dash (29.34) and Kora Forsline in the 400 meter dash (1:07.60).
Bella Thomas went on to score the victory in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:43.05 and Olivia Forsline grabbed first in the 300 meter hurdles in 56.19.
Mesabi East swept the relays. Lexi Highland, Sheets, O. Forsline and Elli Theel put down a time of 54.05 to take the 4x100 meter relay. In the 4x200 meter relay, Sheets, Lindsay Baribeau, Kora Forsline and Theel took the gold medal spot in 1:52.51.
Mesabi East’s Thomas, Aaliyah Sahr, Aubree Skelton and Lydia Skelton crossed first in the 4x800 meter relay (10:55.07). The Giants came home first in the 4x400 meter relay as O. Forsline, A. Skelton, Baribeau and K. Forsline ran a 4:37.52.
Theel continued her strong day by sailing 14-06.50 in the long jump, which was good for first place. Teammate Sahr tied for first with a triple jump of 29 feet, 9.25 inches.
----
The Giants boys’ team scored wins in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles when Gavin Skelton ran an 18.0 seconds in the 110 and 44.64 in the 300.
Mesabi East went on to win the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:40.93 from Hunter Hannuksela, Jack Ribich, Cooper Levander and Jamie Hill.
The long jump went to Hannuksela with a mark of 19-01.50, while Ribich captured the triple jump by more than two feet with a jump of 38 feet, 7 inches.
Gavin Skelton scored another win, but this time it was in a field event. He tossed the discus 132 feet, 11 inches for the victory.
----
On the girls’ side, Frankie Cuellar of GNK won the 100 meter dash in 14.51 and teammate Emma Williams ran a 5:55.91 to take the gold in the 1600 meters.
The high jump went to Chisholm’s Tresa Baumgard with a mark of 4 feet, 10 inches, while GNK’s Emmalee Oviatt was the shot put winner with a throw of 34 feet, 2 inches and Ely’s Ande Visser took the discus by six feet with a toss of 91 feet, 4 inches.
----
Weston Marx led GNK with a winning time of 58.21 in the 400 meter dash, while teammate Michael Butterfield was the 1600 meters winner in 4:57.31. Geno Uhrbom also beat out two of his GNK teammates to win the 3200 meters in 10:23.93.
For Ely, Emmett Faltesek put down a time of 2:07.28 in the 800 meters to get the win.
The Titans picked up another win in the 4x100 meter relay thanks to a time of 48.27 by Isaiah Austad, Tyler Swedeen, Riley Haugen and Jajuan Hall. Austad, Bodie Jorgenson, Taevon Wells and Uhrbom also crossed first in the 4x400 meter relay in 4:42.36. In the 4x800 meter relay, Daniel Olson, Weston Marx, Connor Thoennes and Butterfield scored the victory in 9:13.32.
Austad won again with a jump off in the high jump thanks to a mark of 5 feet, 8 inches.
----
Mesabi East Varsity Meet
Girls’ Team Results: 1, Mesabi East, 112; 2, GNK, 85; 3, International Falls, 77; 4, Ely, 39; 5, Chisholm, 37.
Boys’ Team Results: 1, GNK, 128; 2, Mesabi East, 96; 3, International Falls, 63; 4, Ely, 31; 5, Chisholm, 21.
----
Girls’ Individual Results
100 meter dash: 1, Frankie Cuellar, GNK, 14.51; 2, Brooke Petrich, GNK, 14.53; 3, Lexi Highland, ME, 14.63.
200 meter dash: 1, Adrianna Sheets, ME, 29.34; 2, Elli Theel, ME, 30.03; 3, Layla Rajkovich, Chis, 31.43.
400 meter dash: 1, Kora Forsline, ME, 1:07.60; 2, Lindsay Baribeau, ME, 1:08.83; 3, Bailey Herberg, IF, 1:11.03.
800 meters: 1, Bella Thomas, ME, 2:43.05; 2, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 2:52.42; 3, Baylie Norris, GNk, 2:59.78.
1600 meters: 1, Emma Williams, GNK, 5:55.91; 2, Aubree Skelton, ME, 5:56.84; 3, Abbigail Hutchinson, IF, 6:11.28.
3200 meters: 1, Hutchinson, IF, 13:27.21; 2, Karly Mann, GNK, 14:34.21; 3, Loralai Ford, IF, 15:05.68.
100 meter hurdles: 1, Summer Hesseldahl, IF, 19.40; 2, Corinne Hubbard, GNK, 20.99; 3, Ellie Peterson, GNK, 22.50.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Olivia Forsline, ME, 56.19; 2, Tresa Baumgard, Chis, 57.65; 3, Gracie Pointer, Ely, 1:02.13.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East (Highland, Sheets, O. Forsline, Theel), 54.05; 2, Chisholm (Baumgard, Hannah Kne, Lola Huhta, Layla Rajkovich), 56.99; 3, Mesabi East (Alexa Fossell, Kylie Meyer, Siiri Hakala, Kerbie Olmstead), x57.47.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East (Sheets, Baribeau, Kora Forsline, Theel), 1:52.51; 2, GNK (Rianna Nugent, Katelyn Kinkel, Kaylee Kangas, Petrich), 2:06.99; 3, Mesabi East (A. Fossil, Stevie Hakala, Meyer, Siiri Hakala), x2:07.86.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East (O. Forsline, A. Skelton, Baribeau, K. Forsline), 4:37.52; 2, Int. Falls, 4:49.20; 3, GNK (Layla Miskovich, Lola Champlin, Norris, E. Williams), 4:51.91.
4x800 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East (Thomas, Aaliyah Sahr, A. Skelton, Lydia Skelton), 10:55.07; 2, Ely (Sarah Visser, Annika Mattson, Pointer, Zoe Devine), 11:29.01; 3, GNK (Karly Mann, Champlin, Kaitlin Olson, E. Williams), 11:32.85.
High jump: 1, Baumgard, Chis, 4-10.00; 2, Hutchinson, IF, 4-09.00; 3, Lola Wade, IF, 4-04.00.
Long jump: 1, Theel, ME, 15-06.50; 2, Rajkovich, Chis, 14-05.00; 3, Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 14-04.00.
Triple jump: 1T, A. Sahr, ME, 29-09.25; 1T, Maddy Pierre, IF, 29-09.25; 3, L. Miskovich, GNK, 28-10.00.
Shot put: 1, Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 34-02.00; 2, Emma Erickson, IF, 29-01.50; 3, Hannah Baker, ME, 28-06.00.
Discus: 1, Ande Visser, Ely, 91-04; 2, Erickson, IF, 85-01; 3, Kellen Thomas, Ely, 83-10.
----
Boys’ Individual Results
100 meter dash: 1, Jack Maxwell, IF, 12.41; 2, Justice Rebrovich, GNK, 12.67; 3, July Abernathy, Chis, 13.03.
200 meter dash: 1, Jack Maxwell, IF, 26.34; 2, Cooper Levander, ME, 26.66; 3, Riley Haugen, GNK, 27.23.
400 meter dash: 1, Weston Marx, GNK, 58.21; 2, Jamie Hill, ME, 59.12; 3, Christian Hufnagle, IF, 59.42.
800 meters: 1, Emmett Faltesek, Ely, 2:07.28; 2, Marx, GNK, 2:11.97; 3, David Loveall, ME, 2:19.43.
1600 meters: 1, Michael Butterfield, GNK, 4:57.31; 2, Carter Skelton, ME, 5:01.50; 3, Benjamin Plackner, GNK, 5:18.53.
3200 meters: 1, Geno Uhrbom, GNK, 10:23.93; 2, Daniel Olson, GNK, 10:48.63; 3, Connor Thoennes, GNk, 11:19.90.
110 meter hurdles: 1, Gavin Skelton, ME, 18.0; 2, Jajuan Hall, GNK, 18.1; 3, Oskar Jenson, GNK, 23.98.
300 meter hurdles: 1, G. Skelton, ME, 44.64; 2, D. Olson, GNK, 51.14; 3, O. Jenson, GNK, 56.52.
4x100 meter relay: 1, GNK (Isaiah Austad, Tyler Swedeen, Riley Haugen, Hall), 48.27; 2, Int. Falls, 50.90; 3, Ely (Caleb Janeksela, Micah Larson, Brock LaTourell, Emmett Faltesek), 51.33.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East (Hunter Hannuksela, Jack Ribich, Levander, Hill), 1:40.93; 2, Chisholm (Sean Conner, Hayden Roche, Charlie Thompson, Abernathy), 1:50.27; 3, DQ.
4x400 meter relay: 1, GNK (Austad, Bodie Jorgenson, Taevon Wells, Uhrbom), 3:42.36; 2, Mesabi East (H. Hannuksela, Neale Leete, Hill, G. Skelton), 3:56.61; 3, Ely (LaTourell, John Hakala, Jake Cochran, Faltesek), 4:07.71.
4x800 meter relay: 1, GNK (D. Olson, Marx, Connor Thoennes, Michael Butterfield), 9:13.32; 2, Mesabi East (Alex Leete, Neale Leete, Loveall, C. Skelton), 9:32.26; 3, IF, 10:16.13.
High jump: 1, Austad, GNK, J5-08.00; 2, Piekarski, IF, J5-08.00; 3, Hufnagle, IF, J5-04.00.
Long jump: 1, H. Hannuksela, ME, 19-01.50; 2, Ribich, ME, 18-00.25; 3, Abernathy, Chis, 17-11.00.
Triple jump: 1, Ribich, ME, 38-07.00; 2, Faltesek, Ely, 36-01.00; 3, O. Jenson, GNK, 35-01.00.
Shot put: 1, Cody Jantzen, IF, 46-09.00; 2, Mason Marx, GNK, 39-05.00; 3, Colton Hollis, IF, 36-04.00.
Discus: 1, G. Skelton, ME, 132-11; 2, M. Marx, GNK, 108-11; 3, Jantzen, IF, 93-00.
