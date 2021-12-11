Giants short on numbers, but not experience

AURORA — For the second year in a row, the Mesabi East boys’ swimming team is smaller than they would hope to be.
What the Giants aren’t short on, however, is state experience with four swimmers returning after making the state meet last season. Mesabi East head coach Terry Layman says the team is looking pretty good in the pool so far, although she wishes she had more bodies to work with.
“We’re a little small and we were last year too and I kind of blame Covid,” Layman said. “I had seven swimmers who just didn’t come out last year because of Covid and I think you just get used to not swimming so they still haven’t come back out.
“We have some younger ones coming but they’re not going to be on varsity yet. But we’re practicing really hard. I think the first two weeks are really tough, especially for the boys, because they’re not coming off summer swimming like the girls. Overall they’re looking very good and they’re working hard and not complaining so I’m happy.”
The Giants lose a large piece with the graduation of state swimmer Jamie Hill but as opposed to having one senior last year, she has two this year in Logan Schroeder and Colt Long.
“Logan is still stepping up as a leader. He led with Jamie last year so now it’s kind of his team. Logan is kind of a natural leader where Colt kind of hangs back a little bit but I think he’ll catch on. Logan leads by example and he works hard and so he expects the rest of the team to work hard. That’s what you need as a coach.”
Mason Williams is the lone junior on the team and Layman expects him to step up his game this year in what is hopefully a breakout year.
“He’s going to be a big contributor. He was able to swim a 23.50 (50 freestyle) last year so we expect great things out of him. He’s also a breaststroker which we’re going to need with Jamie leaving.”
Sophomores Isak Schroeder, Carter Steele and Danny Knapper all return with Schroeder and Steele having state experience.
“Those three will be the meat of the team. They have to step up and next year they’ll have to pull the weight Logan has been pulling for a while now. Isak went to state in the 200 free relay and Carter went in the medley and 200 free relays. They both have a taste of that and we’re really lucky to have that because they’re going to use that as motivation to get back there.
Freshmen Alex Leete and Zade Baker return with Leete covering distance events and Baker filling in wherever needed.
“Nobody works harder than Alex. He’s our distance man. Zade fills in where I ask him to from a 200 IM to a 50 sprint. He’ll do any event I ask him to.”
Other freshmen stepping up to the varsity level this season include Connor Feldt and Gavin Ray.
Eighth graders Lathun Rooda and Cole Layman, grandson to coach Terry, will also be on the team. Layman was a part of the 200 medley relay team at state last season.
“He’s got pretty high expectations for himself which is exciting for an eighth grader. The whole group, even though they’re small, have those high expectations.”
Two weeks into practice, Layman says her squad is looking solid and are already interested in what the section meet could look like in a few months.
“They’re starting to ask about times from last year and who’s graduated from each team. They’re maturing and they’re aware of what they have to do if they want to be successful.”
Swimming at the Hibbing Relays on Thursday, Layman said her hopes for a first competitive meet were simply to swim fast.
“I want them to go as hard as they can and see where they land. What I don’t have patience for is if they don’t give it their best effort. I’m hoping to see good starts and if their turns look decent. I won’t be surprised if they start falling apart as the meet goes on because it goes by so fast and they don’t get much rest.”
Ultimately, Layman doesn’t think the younger and smaller status of the team will impact how hard her team goes in races.
“I like their chemistry. I think they have what it takes to end very well so I’m excited for that. We’ve got a long ways to go but I think a lot of them can get to the tourney together and use that good chemistry.”
