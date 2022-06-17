AURORA — Coaching the Mesabi East baseball team for the first time since 2015, Chad Sahr saw immense talent on the Giants roster from Day 1.
Coming into the season, the head coach expected his squad to surprise some people and put up a big number in the win column.
The Giants did just that, finishing their season with a record of 16-5 while capturing the first Arrowhead Conference title in Mesabi East history. Recent grads Hayden Soular, Ty Laugen and Braydon Leffel talked recently about their senior season and how the Giants opened the eyes of their opponents.
“With Chad coming on as our coach, I kind of hoped we’d do better than we have in the past,” Soular said earlier this week at the Mesabi East Sports Complex. “I was just hoping we’d be .500 and we finished well over that.”
“There was definitely this feeling among the team that we had the potential to have a really good year,” Leffel said. “And I think a lot of people didn’t see that coming from us. We ended up doing a lot better than expected.”
Getting on the field earlier than most teams thanks to their turf field, the Giants started with a 4-2 record over the first three weeks of the season. Being able to spread the games out instead of jamming four or five games a week into the end of the regular season also paid off for Mesabi East.
“It was nice to not have to worry about playing so many games in a short period of time,” Laugen said. “We didn’t have to worry about running out of pitchers because it wasn’t so packed.”
“Pitching in that type of weather was kind of tough,” said Soular, the team’s ace. “You had to layer up and settle in but we were just lucky to get out and start playing games before a lot of other teams.”
And while the Giants played game after game, many of their opponents were playing their first game of the season, letting Sahr and his squad see the best their opponents had to offer on the mound.
“We got to see the best pitching from the other teams,” Sahr said. “Even though we were playing games early, everyone else was just getting outside and wanted to throw their best guy right away. It paid off for us because it made us get better at the plate at the same time.”
On May 16, the Giants secured a 1-0 win over Cherry to lock up the Arrowhead Conference title, their first in school history. Doing it in one-score game between the team’s two aces made it even better.
“It feels really good to be able to say we won that,” Soular said. “Beating Cherry, 1-0, you know it was an exciting game.”
We were going up against and beating the top teams in the conference,” Sahr added. Cherry and Ely were two of the top three teams left in 7A and we got wins against them. We were facing their best as well and it’s the type of games where all it takes is one run. That’s how we got better.”
Closing out the year with an early exit in the playoffs, Sahr said the ending wasn’t what he wanted for his team, but the improvement from last year was already clear.
“You’re either all in or you’re out,” Sahr said. “We came in with guys that had plenty of talent and wanted to work hard. When I said I wanted to win 15 games, people thought we were crazy but I knew our guys could do that. Things didn’t end the way we wanted. Both teams that went to state in 7A and 7AA were teams that we beat so it’s unfortunate we went out the way we did but we still surprised a lot of teams and these guys should be proud of the year they had.”
While the Giants may not have any seniors on their roster next year, the current group of recent grads believe the young guns that saw time this year will carry the torch with success.
“If those guys see what we did this year, it should encourage them for next year and the year after that,” Leffel said. “It’s hard to get excited when you come off of a losing season but this should hopefully keep the young guys excited and maybe bring out a few more players.”
“Those young guys that played this year stepped up big,” Laugen added. “They can take that experience and hopefully get better for the next couple of seasons even if there’s no seniors on the team.”
Sahr says there will be challenges next spring without any seniors, but if he’s learned anything from his team it’s that they’ll be ready to learn and bounce back.
“The seniors this year showed great leadership and were really the perfect role model for the younger kids. They were in the cage after practice, putting in the extra time. They showed the younger guys what it takes.
“Yeah, we might take a hit next year, but I think we have a talented sophomore and freshman group that’ll help us recover from that and be successful again in the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.