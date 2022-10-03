AURORA — The Mesabi East High School pool hosted six other teams on Saturday for the annual Taconite Invite.

While the Giants, Rock Ridge and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton put up strong fights, it was the Duluth East Greyhounds that came out on top with 298 points. Mesabi East was second at 255, Wolverines third at 243 and Lumberjacks fourth with 202.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments