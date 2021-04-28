Giants score 4 late to down MI-B, 10-6; Nighthawks notch first win

MOUNTAIN IRON — Tied 6-6 after five innings, Mesabi East scored one in the sixth and three more in the seventh Tuesday to knock off Mountain Iron-Buhl, 10-6.
The Giants started their late game run with a double by Dakota Kruse, who later came around to score on a walk to Ethan Murray. The Giants held the Rangers with a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the sixth, to hold a 7-6 lead heading to the seventh.
Mesabi East sealed the game in the seventh with a Charlie Karish single and a Kruse single that later plated Karish. Ty Laugen completed the scoring with a two RBI single that brought home both Kruse and Logan Schroeder, who had walked.
The Giants got out to a 3-0 lead and added two in the second and another in the third to take a 6-1 lead after 2 ½ innings complete.
The third inning was highlighted by singles by Brayden Leffel and Schroeder and a Kruse RBI double that brought in Leffel.
MI-B rallied to score four runs in the bottom of the third off Mesabi East’s Laugen. Niska had a single and the Rangers proceeded to load the bases for Johnny Erickson, who was hit by a pitch to score one. Brant Tiedeman then singled to plate two more Rangers and Ryan Drake connected for an RBI single to make it 6-5 after three complete.
MI-B tied things up in the bottom of the fourth after Braden Tiedeman walked and later scored on a double steal.
Kruse led the Giants with a 3-for-4 effort with two RBIs. Laugen added an RBI hit, while Charlie Karish and Leffel each had a base knock.
Kruse picked up the win on the mound in a four-inning relief effort. He gave up one earned run on three hits, fanned two and walked five. MI-B starter Brant Tiedeman took the loss after going 4 2/3 innings. He surrendered five earned runs on seven hits, fanned two and walked five.
MI-B’s Rylen Niska and Damian Tapio each had two hits, while two other Rangers each had hits.
Mesabi East hosts North Woods, while MI-B hosts Ely, both on Thursday.
Monday’s Game
Northeast Range 19,
Littlefork-Big Falls 9, F/5
At Littlefork, Jackson Levens, Wesley Sandy, Wyatt Gorsma and Elliott Levens combined for 13 hits and 14 RBI Monday to lead Northeast Range past the Vikings, 19-9 in five innings.
Jackson Levens led the way with three hits, including a triple and a double, and five RBI, while Sandy came through with three hits, including a double, and four RBI. Gorsma came through with a 4-for-4 effort and three RBI and Elliott Levens added three hits, including a double, and two RBI.
Elliott Levens picked up the win after pitching 2 2/3 innings in relief. He allowed two earned rns on three hits, while striking out two. Starter Landyn Houghton went 2 1/3 innings, fanned four and surrendered six earned runs.
Head coach Aaron Donais said his team jumped out to a 9-0 lead after two innings, but L-BF put up seven of their own in the third.
Donais, who earned his first win coaching the Nighthawks, was pleased with how his team “jumped right back on them in the fourth with a five spot. The bats came alive’’ and Northeast Range put the Vikings away.
Northeast Range (1-2) plays Cook County Thursday in Soudan.
SOFTBALL
South Ridge 13,
Ely 3, F/5
At Culver, Charly Flom and five other Timberwolves recorded hits, but it wasn’t enough as South Ridge came away with a 13-3 home victory Wednesday.
The Panthers were led by winning pitcher Adella Olesiak, who allowed three runs on six hits and fanned four. Flom took the loss for Ely.
Olesiak also went 3-for-4 at the plate, while Alana Young and Mary Lisic each added two hits.
Ely (1-3) hosts North Woods on Thursday.
