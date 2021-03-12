Giants Schroeder, Hill aim for state berths at 6A swimming finals

AURORA — The Mesabi East boys’ swimming team will look to send swimmers to state today at the Section 6A Championships taking place simultaneously in Hibbing and Grand Rapids.
Limited to four teams at each site due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Giants will travel to Grand Rapids and compete alongside the Thunderhawks, Proctor/Hermantown and Chisago Lakes.
The top three individuals in solo events and top three teams in each relay will advance to the state meet.
Logan Schroeder looks to have the best odds of heading to state, seeded first in the 100 backstroke with a seed time of 55.79. Schroeder is also seeded fifth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.70.
Jamie Hill will also be looking to head to state in the 100 breaststroke. Hill is seeded second with a time of 1:08.61, but third and fourth place are just four hundredths and 16 hundredths of a second behind him, respectively.
Hill also owns the seventh best time in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.85. Teammate Isak Schroeder sits behind him in eighth with a time of 24.34.
The Giants next best odds look to be in the 200 medley relay. Currently seeded fourth with a time of 1:47.57, the team of Logan Schroeder, Hill, Cole Layman and Carter Steele are just 24 hundredths behind the third-seed in Rock Ridge.
Today’s Section 6A Championships are set to get underway beginning at 1 p.m.
