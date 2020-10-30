AURORA – Friday night was the Gavin Skelton show for the Mesabi East football team as they blasted their way past Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 34-12 on homecoming night.
Skelton finished the contest with 158 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 20 carries. He also added a 26-yard touchdown on an interception return to lead Mesabi East past the Titans.
The Giants also grabbed a 34-yard touchdown pass from QB Hunter Hannuksela to Jack Ribich for their last touchdown of the evening. Ribich added a pair of fumble recoveries on defense in the fourth quarter to help wrap things up.
Mesabi East wasted no time scoring, finding pay dirt quickly on the first drive of the game. On their fifth play from scrimmage, Skelton took the handoff from Hannuksela on the Giants 39-yard line. Hannuksela quickly broke through the Titans’ defense and ran it home for a 61-yard score.
On the two-point conversion, Hannuksela hit Cole Swanson in the endzone for the conversion, making it 8-0 less than three minutes into the contest.
GNK started their first drive of the night on their own 36-yard line and quickly crossed into Mesabi East territory with a 16-yard run from Ty Donahue. An eight-yard run from Darric Davidson and then three more from Donahue put them 37 yards out from the Giants endzone.
A 10-yard GNK penalty, however, undid that previous work and the Titans quickly stalled out from there, turning the ball over on downs.
Starting at their own 34, the Giants began working on their next scoring drive. While a holding penalty slowed Mesabi East down after two plays, a third-and-16 pass from Hannuksela to Swanson remedied that issue. Catching the pass from his QB, Swanson picked up 40 yards on a beautiful reception that gave the Giants a new set of downs at the GNK 30-yard line.
Mesabi East inched forward on a two-yard run from Swanson and then grabbed four more on a Skelton run. On third and four from the 24, Hannuksela pitched it out to Skelton on the right side who blew past the defenders to find the end zone. Following the missed two-pointer, Mesabi East led 14-0 with 3 minutes to play in the opening quarter.
A quick three-and-out on defense gave the ball back to the Giants near the end of the first quarter. Starting at the GNK 49, the Giants quickly pushed the ball downfield with more runs from Skelton and Swanson. Now into the second quarter, the Giants were looking at a first and goal from the five-yard line.
That’s as close as they’d get, however, as numerous penalties began pushing them backwards, eventually resulting in a fourth and goal from the Titan 39. Taking over at their own five, the Titans handed the ball off to Donahue for some quick success.
First and 10 at the 18, Grant Hansen pushed the Titans forward two more yards. After an incomplete pass from GNK quarterback Aidan Rajala, Rajala aired the ball out again on third down. This proved to be a mistake as Skelton was ready and waiting for the play, picking the opposing quarterback off and running it home for a score that came from 26 yards out. In the blink of an eye, a botched Giants drive made way for a defensive score, putting Mesabi East up 20-0 in the second quarter.
The Titans finally found their way on to the scoreboard on their ensuing drive that started at their own 32. Rajala opted for the run game again, this time handing it off to Donahue and Dacoda Thoennes who chipped away at the yardage slowly but surely.
Rajala then mixed in some passes to tight end Keegan Warmuth who quickly put the Titans at first and goal at the Giants’ seven. Donahue rushed for a couple more and then punched it in from five yards out to put his team on the board, 20-6 nearing the end of the first half.
That score held into the break as the Titans received the ball to start the second half.
Their opening drive was short-lived, however, as a quick three-and-out gave Mesabi East the ball at their own 45. Hannuksela continued to use his most successful options in the second half, handing and pitching the ball off to Skelton and Swanson.
Swanson achieved large runs of nine, 15 and 12 yards to push the Giants further downfield. Not shortly after, Hannuksela handed the rock off to Skelton on the two-yard line as he punched it in for his third rushing touchdown and fourth touchdown overall on the night.
On the two-point conversion, Hannuksela pitched the ball to Skelton who threw it into the end zone just within reach of Swanson. The completed conversion tacked on a couple more and Mesabi East led 28-6 early in the third.
GNK answered back on their ensuing drive. Beginning at their own 42, Rajala hit Taevon Wells for numerous passes and then kept the ball himself on some designed runs that often went for more than 10 yards. Second and 10 from the Giants 24, Rajala found enough room for a 16-yard rush, making it first and goal from the eight.
Rajala then opted for the air route on the next play, connecting with Davidson for the eight-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-12. The ensuing two-point conversion failed and the Giants found themselves up 16 with 2:28 in the third.
The Giants were able to add one more score in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. On a fourth and 10 from the Mesabi East 34, Hannuksela aired it out to Ribich downfield. No defenders within five yards of him, Ribich took it home for the score, putting Mesabi East up 34-12.
The Titans drove twice more in the fourth quarter but both possessions ended in fumbles that were recovered by Ribich. Holding on to their 22-point lead, Mesabi East evened up their record at 2-2 with the 34-12 win over the Titans.
Hannuksela ended the game going 5-for-8 for 136 yards passing. GNK’s Donahue had 16 carries for 74 yards.
The Giants will hit the road next Thursday when they travel to Eveleth-Gilbert. GNK, meanwhile, hosts Virginia at the Grand Rapids High School field, also on Thursday.
G/N-K 0 6 6 0 — 12
Mesabi East 14 6 8 6 — 34
First Quarter
ME: Gavin Skelton 61 run (Cole Swanson pass from Hunter Hannuksela)
ME: Skelton 24 run (pass fails)
Second Quarter
ME: Skelton 20 interception return (run fails)
GNK: Ty Donahue 4 run (run fails)
Third Quarter
ME: Skelton 1 run (Swanson pass from Skelton)
GNK: Darric Davidson 9 pass from Aidan Rajala (run fails)
Fourth Quarter
ME: Jack Ribich 34 pass from Hannuksela (pass fails)
Ely 20,
Northeast Range 14
AURORA — Ely’s Mason Davis intercepted a fourth-quarter Northeast Range pass and raced 70 yards for a touchdown to score the game-winning points in the Timberwolves 20-14 victory.
The Nighthawks and Ely were tied with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter before cornerback Davis jumped the route to score on the pick six, said head coach Cory Lassi. Ely stopped Northeast Range on the ensuing possession and was able to run out the clock to secure the victory.
Lane Anderson led the Wolves on the ground with 87 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns.
“It was a really competitive game,’’ Lassi said, that included a scoreless first period and lots of penalties against his club.
After that, Lassi and Ely decided to go with the “ground and pound mentality’’ with Anderson, a 250-pounder. The tactic got 4-5 yards a carry, but ultimately helped the Timberwolves get the win on the Mesabi East field in Aurora.
Bralyn Lislegard led the Northeast Range attack with 152 yards rushing on 18 carries.
Ely (2-1) hosts Cherry Friday, while Northeast Range (0-4) welcomes Cook County Thursday.
NE Range 0 6 8 0 — 14
Ely 0 8 6 6 — 20
Second Quarter
NER: Ryan Milton 1 run (conversion failed)
Ely: Lane Anderson 8 run (Anderson run)
Third Quarter
Ely: Lane Anderson run (conversion failed)
NER: Bralyn Lislegard 60 run (Lislegard run)
Fourth Quarter
Ely: Mason Davis 70 interception return (conversion failed)
