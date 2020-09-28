Giants roll past Hibbing, 4-1

AURORA — The Giants boys’ soccer team came out a bit nervous taking on rival Hibbing and playing on the new Mesabi East soccer/football stadium for the first time this season.
The home team eventually settled in and dominated play en route to a 4-1 win over the Bluejackets Monday.
“We had a little bit of anxiousness in the beginning and then we settled down,’’ head coach Jared Anderson said. “You could tell by the end of the first half, we started having a lot of good hacks at the net and hit a couple of crossbars’’ with play constantly in the Hibbing end.
Less than five minutes into the game, Mesabi East’s Logan Bialke got things going as he kicked the ball past ‘Jacket netminder Drew Forer with 35:19 on the clock.
The goal held up the rest of the first half and the Giants went into intermission with a 1-0 advantage.
Anderson told his players to “just keep putting the pressure on. Eventually you’re going to find the back of the net, and we started doing that.’’
He also told them it was important to keep shooting with a light mist falling and everything getting slippery.
That proved to be the case at 36:46 of the second half when Ryan Scherf scored unassisted, his first of two goals on the night. His shot was just hard enough to slip off Forer’s hands and continue to roll over the goal line to make it 2-0.
“It’s wet. It’s hard to hold onto the ball,’’ Anderson said. Ryan’s shot slipped through and if it had not gone in, Gavin Benz was in a good position to knock it home.
Just 1:33 later, Mesabi East went up 3-0 after Andrew Torrel controlled a rebound from Bialke’s shot and quickly put it in the back of the net.
The Giants continued putting pressure on before Scherf headed in a corner kick with an assist from Kobe Casey at 25:05, which made it 4-0.
On the other end of the pitch, Mesabi East keeper Ryder Gerulli made seven saves and kept Hibbing off the board until the final 18 seconds, which spoiled his shutout bid. Alex Chacich kept playing right until the end and got the goal that made it 4-1.
Anderson was pleased with Gerulli’s play throughout the game, especially since he is a freshman.
“With him being a young goalie,’’ the coach said he needs to try things. That includes watching college players to see how far out they play and how aggressive they are. “He was doing exactly that.’’
Anderson said some of Gerulli’s aggressiveness was heartstopping, but the young netminder continued to gain experience on how he should play the position.
“I’m glad he’s trying things. He’s just going to get better.’’
Offensively, the Giants put 16 shots on net, while Forer made 12 saves.
“It’s good seeing our shots on net getting into the double digits now,’’ Anderson said. “Especially now that we have some guys that can shoot the ball.’’
Recalling the goal with 18 seconds to play, the coach said it “goes to show you can’t let up.’’ He believes that goal will be an important reminder for the rest of the season to “always have that competitive mindset regardless of what the score is.’’
Mesabi East (2-2) hosts Two Harbors on Thursday. Hibbing plays at Proctor Tuesday.
