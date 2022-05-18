BIWABIK — While it wasn’t the full 18-hole championship meet they had hoped for, area golf teams did manage to complete a nine-hole meet and a bit extra to determine this year’s East Range Conference champions.
All boys golfers managed to complete holes 1-9 while the girls all recorded scores on holes 7-15.
On the boys side, the Rock Ridge Wolverines came away as team champions with a four-golfer, nine-hole total of 161. Hibbing was second at 178, North Woods finished third at 187 and International Falls was fourth at 204.
Mesabi East came away with another ERC championship on the girls side, winning the meet with a score of 196. Rock Ridge was second with 219, North Woods third (224), Hibbing fourth (237) and Northeast Range/Ely fifth (245).
Rock Ridge’s Ian Mikulich and Carter Orent took home medalist honors for the boys after shooting identical 39s to tie for first. International Falls’ Kelby Anderson was the medalist for the girls, firing a 41 to win the meet by three strokes.
The Wolverines dominated the boys top five with Brennan Peterson tying for third with a 40 and Mason Collie taking fifth with a 41.
North Woods Davis Kleppe led the Grizzlies with a third place finish after firing a 40. Ely Smith finished seventh with a 43. Ty Fabish finished 18th with a 48 and Ethan Byram rounded out the top four in 25th with a 56.
Hibbing was led by a trio of golfers all tying for ninth place with Ethan Sundvall, Michael Andrican and Andrew Slatten all shooting 44 on the day. The Bluejackets’ final score was a 46, fired by all three of Gavin Schweiberger, Nick Horvath and Peyton Taylor, putting them in a tie for 13th.
Mesabi East did not return a team score in the boys competition, but was led by Jakob Undeland, who shot a 47 to take 16th place. Hunter Shennett fired a 55 to take 24th.
Sam Doherty led the way for the Giants on their way to the girls ERC title, firing a nine-hole 44 to finish in second, three strokes behind the Falls’ Anderson. Teammate Maggie Lamppa tied for third with Rock Ridge’s Hailey Tarr and North Woods’ Tori Olson with all three firing a 45.
Mesabi East rounded out their scoring top four with Bella Ruotsalainen in eighth place with a 52 and Gianna Lay in ninth place with a 53.
Rock Ridge’s team score was bolstered by eighth grader Emma Berg in 12th palace (55), senior Britta Nordin in 16th place (59) and senior Azalea Ray in 18th place (60).
The Grizzlies put two golfers inside the top 10 with Haley Bogdan taking seventh (50) behind Olson’s third place finish. Morgan Burnett finished in 18th place (60) and Abbigail Shuster rounded out the top four in 28th (69).
Freshman Heidi Rasch led the Bluejacket girls on the links, firing a 57 to take 15th place. Alison Trullinger was just behind her in 16th with a 59. Lucy Grzybowski tied for 18th place with a 60 while Kate Toewe finished in 22nd place with a 61.
Abby Koivisto led the Nighthawks contingent, firing a 56 to take 14th place. Carena DeBeltz finished in a tie for 18th after firing a 60. Danica Sundblad finished in 23rd with a 62 and Maizy Sundblad closed out the team scoring in 27th with a 67.
Area golfers will be back in action on Friday with the boys teams at Virginia and the girls at the Vermilion Fairways in Cook.
East Range Conference Championships, The Quarry
Boys team scores: 1, Rock Ridge, 161; 2, Hibbing, 178; 3, North Woods, 187; 4, International Falls, 204.
Boys individual scorers (top 10 and other area golfers): 1T, Ian Mikulich, RR, 39; 1T, Carter Orent, RR, 39; 3T, Brennan Peterson, RR, 40; 3T, Davis Kleppe, NW, 40; 5, Mason Collie, RR, 41; 6, Kaeden Rostie, IF, 42; 7T, Eli Smith, NW, 43; 7T, Tyler Rintala, RR, 43; 9T, Ethan Sundvall, H, 44; 9T, Michael Andrican, H, 44; 9T, Andrew Slatten, H, 44; 12, Eli Devich, RR, 45; 13T, Gavin Schweiberger, H, 46; 13T, Nick Horvath, H, 46; 13T, Peyton Taylor, H, 46; 16T, Jakob Undeland, ME, 47; 16T, Rollie Seppala, RR, 47; 18, Ty Fabish, NW, 48; 19, Landon Richter, RR, 49; 20, Sam Gabardi, H, 50; 21, Dylan Horvath, H, 51; 24, Hunter Shenett, ME, 55; 25, Ethan Byram, NW, 56.
Girls team scores: 1, Mesabi East, 196; 2, Rock Ridge, 219; 3, North Woods, 224; 4, Hibbing, 237; 5, Northeast Range/Ely, 245.
Girls individual scorers: 1, Kelby Anderson, IF, 41; 2, Sam Doherty, ME, 44; 3T, Maggie Lamppa, ME, 45; 3T, Hailey Tarr, RR, 45; 3T, Tori Olson, NW, 45; 6, Keirra Aasen, IF, 47; 8, Bella Ruotsalainen, ME, 52; 9, Gianna Lay, ME, 53; 10T, Allie Lamppa, ME, 54; 10T, Kara Swanson, ME, 54; 12T, Emma Berg, RR, 55; 12T, Izzy Depew, ME, 55; 14, Abby Koivisto, NRE, 56; 15, Heidi Rasch H, 57; 16T, Alison Trullinger, H, 59; 16T, Britta Nordin, RR, 59; 18T, Azalea Ray, RR, 60; 18T, Carena DeBeltz, NRE, 60; 18T, Lucy Grzybowski, H, 60; 18T, Morgan Burnett, NW, 60; 22, Kate Toewe, H, 61; 23T, Danica Sundblad, NRE, 62; 23T, Mylee Young, RR, 62; 25T, Ava Bougalis, H, 66; 25T, Blayke Swanger, H, 66; 27, Maizy Sundblad, NRE, 67; 28T, Abbigail Shuster, NW, 69; 28T, Brenna Christenson, RR, 69; 30, Cylvia DeBeltz, NRE, 71; 31, Erin Hughes, RR, 74; 32, Marija Phelps, RR, 84.
