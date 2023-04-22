AURORA—After a 2022 season that saw them win 16 games, the Mesabi East baseball team will look to retool and revamp after the graduation of many key seniors.
With their turf facilities allowing them to get on the field early, the Giants have already picked up a number of wins this year against teams like Deer River, Silver Bay and Hill City/Northland but the team’s youth and inexperience showed up early in a loss to Proctor.
Second year head coach Chad Sahr knows his young group of players will need to put in more work before they can compete with tougher teams on their schedule.
Dakota Kruse, Easton Sahr, Cooper Sickel and Zac Norberg all return after making solid contributions from a year before and will need to fill the shoes of 2022 graduates Ty Laugen, Hayden Soular, Brayden Leffel and Logan Schroeder.
Sahr expects players like Louie Karish, Landon Luke, Collin Anderson, Ryder Gerulli and Jared Snetsinger to also factor into the success of this year’s team, but even younger players might crop up if they can find a spot for themselves.
There are “several young players looking to land a spot on the starting nine,” Sahr said. “Very easily could be a surprise in one or two of them.”
Going from four wins in 2021 to 16 in 2022, Sahr expects something more in the middle of those two numbers for his team this year, but they could take a few teams by surprise if they move in the right direction.
“This year we’re down quite a bit losing the four guys we graduated. With the late start, I would be happy with 10 wins this year. [We’re an] average team with potential to surprise a team or two.”
