AURORA—After a 2022 season that saw them win 16 games, the Mesabi East baseball team will look to retool and revamp after the graduation of many key seniors.

With their turf facilities allowing them to get on the field early, the Giants have already picked up a number of wins this year against teams like Deer River, Silver Bay and Hill City/Northland but the team’s youth and inexperience showed up early in a loss to Proctor.

