AURORA – The Mesabi East girls’ swimming and diving team dominated at their home Taconite Invite on Saturday, winning nine of 12 events to come away with the team championship.
The Giants finished the meet with 326 points. Rock Ridge was second with 236. Northeast Range/Ely finished sixth (101) and Chisholm was seventh (76).
Adriana Sheets, Emma Williams and Kylie Meyer were all double winners for Mesabi East. Those six wins along with wins in all three relays propelled the Giants to the top spot.
Sheets picked up her first win in the 200 freestyle, putting down a time of 2:07.02. She later went on to win the 100 freestyle, swimming to a first place time of 57.52.
Williams’ first win came in the 200 individual medley, with the senior stopping the clock at 2:24.30 to claim victory. She later finished first in the 100 backstroke, touching the wall at 1:02.69.
Meyer’s first win on the day came in the 50 freestyle with the Mesabi East senior narrowly beating out Cloquet/Esko/Carlton’s Megan Chopskie with a time of 26.44. Chopskie was just behind at 26.48. In the 100 breaststroke, Meyer won again, this time with a time of 1:11.77.
In the relays, Meyer, Williams and Sheets teamed up with Siiri Hakala in the 200 medley relay and came away with a seven-second win, stopping the clock at 1:56.65. Meyer, Kerbie Olmstead, Rhys Ceglar and Kyra Skelton picked up another relay win, stopping the clock first in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:49.66.
Finally, in the 400 freestyle relay, Sheets, Kyra Skelton, Aubree Skelton and Williams put down the best time, coming away with a five-second win with their time of 3:59.67.
Mesabi East got one second place finish on the day with Hakala taking silver in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.32.
Rock Ridge came away with a pair of second place finishes on the day, starting with Cally Anderson in 1 meter diving. Anderson finished the event with a score of 266.85 to claim silver. Teammate Isabella Smith finished with a score of 237.70, enough for third place.
In the 100 butterfly, Hailey Pechonick swam to a second place finish, stopping the clock at 1:09.81 just behind CEC’s Chopskie.
The Northeast Range/Ely Nighthawks’ best performance on the day came in the 200 freestyle relay with the quartet of Lily Tedrick, Kelly Thompson, Anna Larson and Morgan McClelland finishing with a time of 1:52.58.
Tedrick also picked up a pair of third place finishes for NRE. In the 200 individual medley, Tedrick stopped the clock at 2:33.19, enough for third. Later, she finished the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:09.94, taking third once more.
For the Bluestreaks, senior Clara Nelson came away with their best finish on the day, finishing the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:09.83, enough for third place.
All teams at the Taconite Invite, except for Superior, will take part in the Section 7A True Team Meet Saturday at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth.
Taconite Invite, Aurora
Team scores: 1, Mesabi East, 326; 2, Rock Ridge, 236; 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 205; 4, Proctor/Hermantown, 191; 5, Superior, 129; 6, Northeast Range/Ely, 101; 7, Chisholm, 76.
1 meter diving: 1, Jessica Pagelkopf, CEC, 307.20; 2, Cally Anderson, RR, 266.85; 3, Isabella Smith, RR, 237.70; 4, Moiya Rhoads, S, 214.25.
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Siiri Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Emma Williams, Adriana Sheets), 1:56.65; 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton A, 2:03.84; 3, Proctor/Hermantown A, 2:07.06; 4, Rock Ridge A (Emma Vukmanich, Grace Langowski, Hailey Pechonick, Mia Stark), 2:08.30; 5, Chisholm A (Clara Nelson, Molly Sundquist, Magie Nelson, Tresa Baumgard), 2:13.47.
200 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 2:07.02; 2, Elizabeth Nicolai, PH, 2:08.16; 3, Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:12.88; 4, Charlotte Johnson, S, 2:!3.99; 5, Dani Logan, RR, 2:15.15.
200 individual medley: 1, Williams, ME, 2:24.30; 2, Norah Gunderson, PH, 2:29.95; 3, Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:33.19; 4, Hakala, ME, 2:36.09; 5, C. Nelson, C, 2:36.59.
50 freestyle: 1, Meyer, ME, 26.44; 2, Megan Chopskie, CEC, 26.38; 3, Summer Kienzle, PH, 27.30; 4, Kyra Skelton, ME, 27.62; 5, Aubree Skelton, ME, 27.85.
100 butterfly: 1, Chopskie, CEC, 1:07.43; 2, Pechonick, RR, 1:09.81; 3, Tedrick, NRE, 1:09.94; 5, K. Skelton, 1:11.91
100 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 57.52; 2, Kylie Peterson, S, 58.96; 3, Sandman, CEC, 1:00.08; 4, Stark, RR, 1:00.27; 5, Ava Niksich, PH, 1:01.77.
500 freestyle: 1, Noicolai, PH, 5:52.87; 2, Johnson, S, 6:01.22; 3, Emma Peterson, CEC, 6:05.05; 4, Samantha Bartovich, RR, 6:12.28; 5, Elise Hoard, RR, 6:12.39.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Meyer, Kerbie Olmstead, Rhys Ceglar, K. Skelton), 1:49.66; 2, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, Kelly Thompson, Anna Larson, Morgan McClelland), 1:52.58; 3, Proctor/Hermantown A, 1:53.03; 4, Rock Ridge A (Smith, Ellie Bjorge, Jaelyn Parks, Hoard), 1:57.51; 5, Chisholm A (Jaelyn Jordan, Ava Baumgard, M. Nelson, T. Baumgard), 1:59.50.
100 backstroke: 1, Williams, ME, 1:02.69; 2, Hakala, ME, 1:05.32; 3, C. Nelson, C, 1:09.83; 4, Summer Cullen-Line, ME, 1:09.87; 5, Vukmanich, RR, 1:12.18.
100 breaststroke: 1, Meyer, ME, 1:11.77; 2, Gunderson, PH, 1:14.92; 3, Madeline Gorski, CEC, 1:18.74; 5, Ava Denninger, S, 1:24.41.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Sheets, K. Skelton, A. Skelton, Williams), 3:59.67; 2, Proctor/Hermantown A, 4:06.02; 3, Rock Ridge A (Stark, Vukmanich, Hoard, Pechonick), 4:06.54; 4, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, Thompson, Larson, McClelland), 4:14.35; 5, Superior A, 4:18.66.
