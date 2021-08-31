AURORA — The Mesabi East volleyball team picked up their first win of the season, downing Nashwauk-Keewatin 3-0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-14) Monday night.
The Giants were led at the net by Lindsey Baribeau, who finished with 11 kills and three aces. Kora Forsline and Maija Hill each finished with six kills each.
Kaitlynn James tallied three aces and 12 digs, Alexa Fossell had five aces and six digs and Allie Lamppa commanded the floor with 29 set assists.
Getting the win over the Spartans, Mesabi East head coach Sara Baribeau says her team does plenty of things well out on the court.
“I think offensively we have a lot of power and we can set to many different girls,” Baribeau said Monday night. “I think our setter always has a lot of options. I think we can move the ball around well and we did that tonight. We got around N-K’s blocker and used that to get ahead in the game.”
The Giants fell in their opener last week to Greenway, 3-1. Falling to one of the strongest teams on the Iron Range over the last few years, Baribeau said her girls were in that contest and played well until they took themselves out of it.
“Our girls had momentum in the beginning and we had the right attitude against Greenway. We were moving the ball well against them too but we had a hard time finding the hole. We took the first game against them but in the second we lost a little bit of footing and confidence. It was a close second game and I think if we won that, we would have kept our confidence.
“In the third game we started to play not to lose instead of to win and I think that affected us mentally. We worked on that in practice on Friday and it showed against Nashwauk.”
Through two games, Baribeau believes the team has a lot of strong play ahead of them.
“Offensively, we’re strong. We have a lot of height and a lot of girls that can hit consistently. We started off a little shaky this game but our girls stayed mentally tough and cleaned it up after that. I like the direction we’re heading in.”
Mesabi East (1-1) took on Hibbing Wednesday evening at home. An article on that story will be featured in Thursday’s edition of the Mesabi Tribune.
