MOOSE LAKE — The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team used their height to their advantage and got a monstrous game from senior Kora Forsline Thursday on their way to a 70-62 road win over Moose Lake/Willow River.
Forsline Poured in 34 points and brought down 17 boards to lead the Giants with a double-double. Alexa Fossell added 11 points for Mesabi East. Marta Forsline finished with nine.
The Rebels were led by Natalie Mikrot’s 22 points. Sarah Christy added 15 and Maci Kukuk chipped in with 11.
Giants head coach Chris Whiting said both teams had strong nights with the difference being made in rebounding and free throw shooting.
“Both teams shot the ball quite well on both sides I thought,” Whiting said. “We just happened to make more free throws at the end and we controlled the boards a little bit better than they did.”
Mesabi East (10-2) will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Virginia.
ME 34 36 — 70
MLWR 32 30 — 62
Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 11, Gianna Lay 7, Maija Hill 7, Kora Forsline 34, Maggie Lamppa 2, Marta Forsline 9; Three pointers: Fossell 2, K. Forsline 1; Free throws: 19-32; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Moose Lake/Willow River: Lillian Petty 6, Sarah Christy 15, Natalie Mikrot 22, Maci Kukuk 11, Alivia Mallory 6, Izzy Witz 2; Three pointers: Christy 3,, Mikrot 4, Kukuk 1; Free throws: 14-17; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: Christy, Kukuk.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 102,
North Woods 46
At Mountain Iron, the Rangers’ girls basketball team sprinted out to a 69-27 halftime lead on their way to a 102-46 win over visiting North Woods Thursday night.
Jordan Zubich led the Rangers with a game-high 35 points, 29 of which came in the first half. Sage Ganyo added 21 and Brooke Niska finished with 11.
The Grizzlies were led by Hannah Kinsey and Hannah Cheney, each with 10 points on the night.
The No. 1 team in Class A, Mountain Iron-Buhl (12-1) will travel to Anoka-Ramsey today for a date with the No. 2 team in Class AA, Providence Academy. North Woods will travel to Northeast Range on Monday.
NW 27 19 — 46
MIB 69 33 — 102
North Woods: Lauren Burnett 6, Helen Koch 6, Tatum Barto 2, Shyla Adams 2, Hannah Kinsey 10, Kiana LaRoque 7, Hannah Cheney 10, Brielle Lindgren 3; Three pointers: Koch 1, LaRoque 1, Lindgren 1; Free throws: 11-13; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 3, Hali Savela 6, Jordan Zubich 35, Brooke Niska 11, Gabby Lira 3, Sage Ganyo 21, Ava Luukkonen 2, Ava Butler 7, Suzy Aubrey 3, Anna Neyens 4, Lauren Maki 2, Aniyah Thomas 5; Three pointers: Zubich 3, Niska 3, Ganyo 1, Aubrey 1, Maki 1; Free throws: 3-6; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
International Falls 49,
Eveleth-Gilbert 22
At Eveleth, Olivia Thostenson led the International Falls girls’ basketball team to a win Thursday night on the road, downing Eveleth-Gilbert 49-22.
Thostenson led all scorers in the contest with 19 points. Lola Valenzuela added 12 for the Broncos and Abbi Hutchinson finished with 11.
Alex Flannigan paced the Golden Bears in the losswith 10 points. Morgan Marks finished with eight.
Eveleth-Gilbert will return to the court on Monday when they host Deer River.
IF 27 22 — 49
EG 5 17 — 22
International Falls: Abbi Hutchinson 11, Lola Valenzuela 12, Gracie Swensen 1, Graci Bissonette 6, Olivia Thostenson 19; Three pointers: Valenzuela 1; Free throws: 12-27; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Alex Flannigan 10, Morgan Marks 8, Marissa Anderson 2, Allie Bittmann 2; Three pointers: Flannigan 1, Marks 2; Free throws: 3-5; Total fouls: 22; fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Crosby-Ironton 73,
Greenway 37
At Crosby, the Rangers were led by Carsen Turk with 21 points and Jordan Oehrlein with 17 as they defeated the Raiders Thursday at home.
Also hitting double figures for Crosby-Ironton were Frank Meyer with 12, including four 3-pointers, and James Stokman 11, with three 3-pointers.
Greenway was led by Grant Hansen with 22 points, including two 3-pointers. Westin Smith with 15, including four 3-pointers, and Mathias Macknight 11.
GHS 29 20 — 49
CI 37 36 — 73
Greenway: Westin Smith 15, Grant Hansen 22, Mathias Macknight 11, Grant Rychart 2.
Crosby-Ironton: James Stokman 11, Carsen Turk 21, Brad Hachey 2, Frank Meyer 12, Noah Larson 3, Will Meyer 7, Jordan Oehrlein 17.
Total Fouls: Greenway: NA; Crosby-Ironton NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: Greenway 4-9; Crosby-Ironton 9-14; 3-pointers: Smith 4, Hansen 2, Macknight, Stokman 3, Turk 2, Meyer 4, Larson.
WRESTLING
Hibbing 59,
Superior 24
At Superior, the Bluejackets picked up six falls and three forfeits en route to the win over the Spartans Thursday.
Winning by fall were Kaden Sweeney, Ethan Roy, Cooper Hendrickson, Drew Shay, Ian Larrabee and Alex Henderson.
Winning by forfeit were Nehimia Figueroa, Emma Platt and Thomas Hagen. Bryson Larrabee won by technical fall.
Hibbing 59, Superior 24
106 — Nehemiah Figueroa, H, won by forfeit; 113 — Kaden Sweeney, H, pinned Gage Rusk, 2:14; 120 — Emma Platt, H, won by forfeit; 126 — Fjeordi Johnson, S, won by forfeit; 132 — Ethan Roy, H, pinned Logan Jennings, :43; 138 — Aiden Rusk, S, won by forfeit; 145 — Eric Winterscheidt, S, pinned Luke Tichy, 1:40; 152 — Jason Thomas, S, pinned Jack Bautch, :37; 160 — Bryson Larrabee, H, def. Joshua Johnson, tech fall, 20-4, 2:46; 170 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, pinned Jakob Johnson, 2:51; 182 — Thomas Hagen, H, won by forfeit; 195 — Drew Shay, H, pinned Will Lampton, :54; 220 — Ian Larrabee, H, pinned Bo Waletzko, :31; 285 — Alex Henderson, H, pinned Caleb Zimpel, 1:04.
