HIBBING — It looked like the Hibbing High School volleyball team might be gaining some momentum in their match with Mesabi East.
After falling in the first set, things started to click for the Bluejackets in a second-set victory.
Only the Giants regrouped, won set three, then they cruised to a 3-1, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18, 25-14 victory over Hibbing in high school volleyball action Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Mesabi East coach Sara Baribeau said her team really had it going in sets one and four.
“I liked the first game and the last game the best,” Baribeau said. “We had more ownership and control in those games. It was a lot more fun to coach and it’s a lot more fun to play when everything is working together and grooving.”
That was the case in set one, but the Bluejackets took that momentum away from the Giants, taking a 16-6 lead.
“Our energy level changed,” Hibbing coach Lauren Peterson said. “We finally realized that we’ve got some spots to attack, and we hit them. We capitalized on it.”
Mesabi East did fight back, however, getting it to 19-14 and 20-16, but the Bluejackets held strong to even the match 1-1.
“‘We got out of sync in game two,” Baribeau said. “It wasn’t just one position or one person. It was shared unforced errors. Our passing was making an error. Our hitters were making errors. We had some service errors, then defensive errors.
“It was spread out, not just one thing. We were trying to make some adjustments and some substitutions. We needed to go back to that original lineup that they’re used to to try and get that control back.”
The Giants ended Hibbing’s momentum by taking a 8-1 lead in set three, but Hibbing didn’t back down one bit.
The Bluejackets came back to tie it 9-9, and seemed to have all of the momentum again, but Mesabi East slowly crept away, making it 13-10, 16-12, 21-16 and 23-18 before closing it out for a 2-1 lead.
“In game three, I felt like they were figuring it out,” Baribeau said. “The girls needed to take a moment for themselves and figure out what they needed to do to get the win. That was figuring it out. A couple of people were like, ‘This is what I have to do.’
“In game four, they went in there and did that much better.”
Hibbing had too many unforced errors to overcome the deficit.
“We had a lot of errors that shouldn’t have been made, but I did see some good things,” Peterson said. “Our serve receive is improving a little bit. We can be more aggressive all-around.
“It’s making sure that they’re ready to show up to practice every day like it’s a game. They have to fight for every-single point. It’s doable.”
Mesabi East was led by Hannah Sahr with five kills and two blocks; Maija Hill with nine kills and five blocks; Gianna Lay with five digs; Isabella Ruotsalainen with three blocks; Alexa Undeland with seven digs; and Allie Lamppa with 12 aces, seven digs and 24 assists.
The Bluejackets were led by Jerzie Gustafson with four aces, five digs and seven kills; Jordan Fredette with three aces; Drea Madich with two aces; Jenna Sacco-LaMusga with four digs; Ava Weyrauch with two aces and six kills; Brooke Siekkinen with nine kills; and Bevie Fink with 25 assists and one block.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 3
Chisholm 0
CHISHOLM — The Spartans got 16 kills, three blocks and two aces from Addy Gangl en route the 28-26, 25-21, 25-17 victory over the Bluestreaks on Bob McDonald Court Tuesday.
Jayla Larcom had four kills; Claire Clusiau four kills, Emma Jensen one kill and one block; Carese Milstead seven assists; Ava Gangl seven assists; and Katie Kinkel four assists and one ace.
Chisholm was led by Lola Huhta with 12 kills, 10 digs and two aces; Ava Silvestrini 14 digs and 25 assists; Olivia Hutchings nine kills and two aces; Gabby Walters 16 digs; Amya Dobis Fontaine 10 digs; and Jacie Koehler two kills and two blocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.