AURORA — By season’s end, the Mesabi East track and field team always finds a way to compete with the best and send a large contingent of athletes down to the state meet.
Co-head coaches Steve Ekman and Kari Hunt hope that tradition continues this season as the 98 Giants out in grades 7-12 should make for a solid team in the newly reformed Section 7A.
On the girls side, the Giants finished second at the Iron Range Conference championships while taking third as a team in the 7A finals. Elli Theel advanced to the state meet in the 100 meter dash and finished in 10th place.
The Giants were heavy on the relays as well at state with the 4x100 (Hannah Hannuksela, Kora Forsline, Kailey Fossell, Theel), 4x400 (Olivia Forsline, Aubrey Skelton, Lindsey Baribeau, Kora Forsline) and 4x800 (Aaliyah Sahr, Olivia Forsline, Lydia Skelton, Aubree Skelton) teams all earning a trip down south.
Hannuksela, Fossil, Sahr and Lydia Skelton have all graduated, along with Kiarra Moehlenbrock, and Lexi Highland. But the return of Kora and Olivia Forsline, Baribeau, Theel and Aubrey Skelton should be huge boons to the Giants this year. They also return Bella Thomas and Hannah Baker from last year’s successful squad.
On the boys side, Gavin Skelton was the lone state qualifier for the Giants, winning both the 110 and 300 hurdles at sections. Skelton, who now plays football for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, finished fourth at state in the 300 hurdles.
Other losses include Jamie Hill, Hunter Hannuksela and Neale Leete. The Giants do, however, return Jack Ribich, Noah Markfort, Hunter Levander, Jordan Latola, Tyler Jacobson, Carter Skelton and Alex Leete on a team that took fourth in the IRCs and sixth at the 7A finals.
Ekman hopes the experienced athletes listed above will be strong leaders for the newer kids, with grades 9 and below making up the bulk of the team.
“We’re fortunate enough to have experienced athletes to mentor the younger and newer kids. Both our girls and boys teams know how to work hard and show up every day ready to challenge themselves both physically and mentally.”
With the high number of underclassmen, fostering those athletes and getting them experience as they prepare to be the future of Mesabi East track is key.
“Most of the boys and girls are 9th grade and under. We have many returning athletes from last year. Our main goal this year is building a stronger team and getting more experience with all the young athletes we have.”
Ultimately, the goal of sending multiple athletes back to state remains.
“We are looking forward to advancing some individuals and relay teams to the section finals and to the state meet again and improving on our standings from last year, especially with the new
three classes.”
In the new Section 7A, Ekman expects Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin and Esko to be tough competition in 2022.
Aurora will continue to be a hotbed for local track, with their facilities set to host at least five meets this season, including a meet “under the lights” on April 29 with a 6:30 p.m. start time.
The Giants will also have another fun offering this season where they’ll run two 16x100 meter relay teams to welcome the world’s athletes to Oregon for the World Track Championships. With their new track opening just last year, the facilities and extra events are a big draw for athletes looking to check out a new sport.
