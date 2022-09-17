AURORA — With Mesabi East and International Falls both seeking their first win of the season, Friday night’s battle at the Mesabi East Sports Complex came down to which team could withstand the conditions for all four quarters.

Quarter after quarter, the Giants proved they were that team. Despite some hiccups when it came to holding on to the ball in the constant rain, Mesabi East put up 29 unanswered before giving up a late touchdown to down the Broncos as they earned a 29-6 win.

