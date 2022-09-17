AURORA — With Mesabi East and International Falls both seeking their first win of the season, Friday night’s battle at the Mesabi East Sports Complex came down to which team could withstand the conditions for all four quarters.
Quarter after quarter, the Giants proved they were that team. Despite some hiccups when it came to holding on to the ball in the constant rain, Mesabi East put up 29 unanswered before giving up a late touchdown to down the Broncos as they earned a 29-6 win.
Constant rain right from first kickoff, the Giants found plenty of success on their first drive, but a common theme quickly arose when they couldn’t close it out for a score.
Starting from their own 44, the Giants’ Tyler Jacobson took the handoff from Henry Depew on the first play and went for 12 yards to get into Bronco territory. After a couple mishaps, the Giants faced fourth-and-seven and instead of punting, went for it with the quarterback Depew hanging on to it and escaping for 12 more yards for the first down.
Inside the Bronco 30, another Depew keeper, this time for 11 yards, pushed the Giants closer to the goal line where they managed to bring it right to the International Falls doorstep after a Cooper Levander run gave them first and goal from the six. The drive quickly turned over on it’s head when Depew took the next snap and fumbled the ball with International Falls’ Seth Lynch falling on it to give the Broncos possession pinned back in their own territory.
Bronco quarterback Cody Joslyn went to his bread and butter on the first drive, handing it off continuously to Cooper Crandall, who cut up the turf for big yardage again and again. At their own 48, the Broncos switched things up and gave one to Jake Olson, who picked up a quick 12 yards to get into Giants territory.
The conditions managed to get the better of the Broncos this time, as their drive fizzled out into a third-and-17 situation before a fumble and then a recovery put the line to gain 31 yards away. After taking the ensuing punt, the Giants began their next drive with a minute to go in the first quarter starting on their own 31.
Two plays into the drive, the Giants looked like they were ready for redemption when
Levander took the next handoff and broke free for 40 yards to put Mesabi East on the Bronco 30. More hard nosed running from Levander and Jacobson put the Giants on the 14 before Dakota Kruse took the next handoff and ran it home for the score. Levander ran in the two-pointer and it was 8-0 Mesabi East early in the second.
Mesabi East got in one more drive in the first half. After stopping the Broncos on fourth down, the Giants took over on their own 24. The Giants quickly got massive runs from their entire crew of backs once again and put themselves within striking distance at the Bronco 10.
The ball, however, came loose again as Mesabi East fumbled it on first and goal. This time, Mesabi East picked up their own fumble and kept the drive alive. Ending up with fourth and goal from the nine, Depew hit Carter Steele through the air as he found the endzone for six more. Depew ran in the two-pointer and Mesabi East took a 16-0 lead into halftime.
Giants head coach Steve Grams said there were plenty of positives for his team over the first half, but against most teams, the mistakes they made should have cost his squad.
“We were moving the ball well on almost every series,” Grams said. “We made some big mistakes however when we weren’t able to score once we got inside the 20. We made up for it by getting points on the drives after that but we’ve made a point to try and minimize mistakes and this week, we didn’t seem to catch on. It’ll be something we focus on again next week.”
Mesabi East looked to have the momentum clearly in their favor as they kicked off to the Broncos to start the second half. The International Falls player back deep bobbled kickoff and couldn’t hold on, allowing Mesabi East’s Noah Markfort to fall on it for the recovery deep in Bronco territory.
Getting all the way to the one-yard line after a big Levander run, the turnover problem crept back up for the Giants as they lost yet another possession on a Bronco fumble recovery.
Getting International Falls to quickly go three-and-out on the ensuing drive, the Giants made up for it with a quick drive starting at the International Falls 28. A few plays later and Jacobson had his score, punching it in from one yard out, 22-0.
Mesabi East capped off their scoring in the fourth quarter with another successful drive that saw Levadner find the end zone on a 10-yard run. The kicker Kruse (who had two touchbacks on kickoffs in the game) booted one for the extra point to make it 29-0.
With three different backs as well as a receiver all finding scores in this contest, Grams says the varied offensive attack from his squad feels a lot better than being forced to stick to one star.
“If we can stay healthy, then I don’t care who's got the ball. When you’ve got three backs who can run like ours can and we start shoring up that passing game, I think we have something to look forward to as long as we keep getting better as the season goes on.”
International Falls got on the board late with Crandall pounding one in from two-yards out to put the final score at 29-6. A solid margin of victory, Grams believes the gap could have been wider had his side taken care of the ball.
“I told our guys that I think we left anywhere between 18 and 24 points on the field. When you’re up against a good team, that will cost you.”
A big momentum shift for the Giants was the fumble recovery on the kickoff to start the second half. Grams said that did help the team stay focused as the rain continued to come down.
“The ball was sliding around on the turf and we were able to use that and pin them back. Even if we didn’t score right away, we got great field position to score because of that. It got the guys fired up.”
Another large positive was the kicking performance from Kruse. Grams and the Giants have never been known for their kicking, but the junior could change that stigma.
“We haven’t ever had a kicker like Dakota. He’s fun to watch. He’s got a heck of a leg and we trust him on extra points. I’ve been here a long time and we’ve never kicked a field goal but this year might be the year we end up going for one.”
Mesabi East (1-2) will hit the road this upcoming Friday, traveling to Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin.
IF 0 0 0 6 — 6
ME 0 16 6 7 — 29
First Quarter
No scoring.
Second Quarter
M: Dakota Kruse 14 run (Cooper Levander run)
M: Carter Steele 9 pass from Henry Depew (Depew run)
Third Quarter
M: Tyler Jacobson 1 run (pass fail)
Fourth Quarter
M: Levander 10 run (Kruse kick)
I: Carter Crandall 2 run (kick fail)
Duluth Denfeld 26,
Rock Ridge 6
At Duluth, the Rock Ridge football team got a late touchdown through the air, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to the Denfeld Hunters 25-6.
Scouring all 25 unanswered over the first three quarters, Duluth Denfeld took a massive lead over the Wolverines into the fourth quarter. The final drive was highlighted by Rock Ridge quarterback Griffin Dosan hitting Griffin Krmpotich for the 27-yard touchdown pass.
The loss drops Rock Ridge to 1-2 on the season. Next, they’ll travel to North Branch on Friday.
RR 0 0 0 6 — 6
DD 6 6 13 0 — 25
First Quarter
D: Rheace Boles 11 pass from Mace Brooks (kick failed)
Second Quarter
D: Brooks 8 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
D: Dashaun Moore 75 kick (kick failed)
D: Brooks 17 run (Maverick Roduner kick)
Fourth Quarter
R: Griffin Krmpotich 27 pass from Griffin Dosan (kick failed)
Deer River 26,
North Woods 6
At Cook, the two-time defending Section 7A champion Deer River football team made the trip to Cook and blew by the North Woods Grizzlies Friday in a wet and physical contest, 26-6
Ty Gullickson was a big playmaker for the Warriors, piling on the yards in the second half to go with a pair of touchdown runs.
The Grizzlies were led by Jared Chiabotti and Nick Abramson on the ground with Chiabotti scoring the lone North Woods touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Lane Kneen in the second quarter.
North Woods (0-3) travels to Barnum next Friday.
DR 14 0 6 6 — 26
NW 0 6 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
DR: Sam Rahier 4 run (Kick blocked)
DR: Ethan Williams 15 pass from Sam Rahier (Ty Gullickson pass from Rahier)
Second Quarter
NW: Jared Chiabotti 10 pass from Lane Kneen (pass failed)
Third Quarter
DR: Ty Gullickson 29 run (Run failed)
Fourth
DR: Ty Gullickson 4 run (Pass failed)
