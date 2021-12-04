CHERRY — The Mesabi East girls basketball team locked up with Cherry on Friday night.
The game looked to be a run away for the Tigers as they grabbed a 12 point lead, but the Giants weren’t going to just roll over and quit.
Mesabi East started to hit some quality shots and eventually tied the game, forcing overtime. The Giants took control in the extra session and came away with a 55-49 win over the Tigers.
“I am proud of them,” Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said. “They battled out there and it paid off for us.”
The Tigers opened the game up with an early 16-6 run with junior Jillian Sadjak scoring 11 points to get things going.
“We were doing some good things inside in that first half,” Tigers coach Dan Grotberg said.
The Giants battled back and Kora Forsline made a free throw and added a three-point play to cut the Tigers lead to six, 16-10.
The teams continued to battle. The lead that the Tigers had built went away when Alexa Fossell hit a bucket and Forsline hit a pair of free throws to make it a 21-18 game at the half.
Cherry came out firing in the second half. Senior Lauren Staples tossed in nine quick points as the Tigers outscored the Giants 16-8 to start the second half. The 36-27 deficit forced Whiting to take a time out.
“We just weren’t running the offense like we should have,” Whiting said. “Give Cherry credit, they played some tough defense and forced us to make some mistakes.”
The Giants battled back into the game with Forsline collecting four quick points and teammate Fossell picking up three points of her own.
Grotberg called a time out with 4:45 to play with Cherry holding a 42-37 lead. A pair of Staples free throws made it a 44-37 contest. Fossell then made one of two free throws to make it a 44-38 contest.
Staples made a layup to put Cherry up by eight with time beginning to run out for Mesabi East.
Forsline made a quick bucket and Fossell was fouled after a quick steal of the ball. She made one of two at the line and that made it a 46-41 contest.
The Tigers got the ball in and Grotberg took a time out but the Giants were able to force a turnover and Maija Hilllaid the ball in to make it a 46-43 game. Mesabi East took a time out with 35.4 seconds to play, trailing by just three.
The Tigers tossed the ball around attempting to run out the clock but were forced to take their final time out with 19.5 to play.
Following the timeout, Fossell stole the ball and was fouled with 12.4 seconds to play. Sinking both shots, she made it a one-point game.
Mesabi East kept up the pressure and Forsline stole the inbounds pass and was fouled. She missed the first free throw but nailed the second one to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Both teams found themselves at the charity stripe plenty in the overtime period.
Forsline started the OT with a pair, while Elli Theel added two of her own.
The Giants put the game away with a Forsline rebound and putback and a Fossell layup.
“It was a battle out there,” Whiting said. “Both teams played their hearts out.”
Forsline ended the game with 26 points while Fossell added 13.
Staples led the Tigers with 23, while Sadjak tossed in 14.
Mesabi East (1-1) will host Eveleth-Gilbert on Thursday, while the Tigers (1-1)travel to Duluth Marshall on Monday.
ME 18 28 10 — 55
CHS 21 25 3 — 49
Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 13, Maija Hill 6, Elli Theel 4, Samantha Doherty 2, Kora Forsline 26, Steve Hakala 2, Marta Forsline 2; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 19-29; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Fossell.
Cherry: Mackenna Ridge 2, Lauren Staples 23, Faith Zganjer 10, Jillian Sadjak 14; Three pointers: Staples 1; Free throws: 14-22; Total Fouls: 22; Fouled out: Ridge, Kacie Zganjer, Sadjak.
