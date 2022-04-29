AURORA — The Mesabi East baseball team had a bumpy first few innings on Thursday when they played host to North Woods.
Finding themselves down 8-0 in the first inning, the Giants needed to turn things around on the mound and at the plate.
The bats eventually did come alive while Easton Sahr provided stability on the bump as Mesabi East scored 14 unanswered to come away with the 14-8 win over the Grizzlies.
Already the third pitcher out for the Giants in the game, Sahr came in and pitched the final four and 1/3 innings, giving up one hit and one walk while fanning five.
“I thought Easton pitched really well in relief,” Mesabi East head coach Chad Sahr said. “He gave us a chance to come back.”
At the plate, Dakota Kruse had a big day for the Giants, finishing with four hits and three RBIs. Ty Laugen had three hits and four RBIs. Hayden Soular finished with a pair of hits.
Mesabi East is set to travel to Northeast Range on Monday.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Bemidji 4,
Rock Ridge 3
At Bemidji, the Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team swept the top three singles matches, but that’s all they could get as they fell to the Lumberjacks, 4-3.
At the No. 1 singles spot, Jared Delich picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win over Matt Benahmon. At the second singles spot, Gavin Benz also earned a straight sets win, 6-2, 7-5 over Noah Johnson.
Rock Ridge’s last point of the match came at third singles with Jake Bradach defeating John McNallan 2-6, 6-2, [10-2].
Bemidji earned one point in singles with Casey Rupp defeating Owen Buggert 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles was not as favorable for the Wolverines on Thursday with the Lumberjacks sweeping all three matches.
At the top spot, Max Hrris and Jacob Fortman defeated Keegan Ruedebusch and Kasey Lamppa, 6-4, 6-4. Aidan Larson and Jack McNaugan defeated Ryan Manninen and Peyton Bialke, 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 2 spot. Finally at third doubles, Seth Lindgren and Reed Johnson defeated the Wolverine pair of Dawson Ruedebusch and Oliver Boyd, 6-2, 7-5.
Rock Ridge will travel to Duluth on Wednesday for a match with East.
