Giants outswim ‘Sreaks, 56-37

CHISHOLM — The Mesabi East swim team got big performances out of Emma Williams and Kylie Meyer as they cruised to a 56-37 win over Chisholm Tuesday night at the Chisholm High School pool.
Williams finished her night with two individual wins while Meyer set a Chisholm pool record in the 100 breaststroke.
In the 100 breaststroke, Meyer cruised to a win with a time of 1:11.41, breaking the old Chisholm pool record. Teammate Aubree Skelton finished in second place, 13 and a half seconds back of Meyer at 1:24.95.
The Giants got two more wins from Williams, winning both the 100 butterfly (1:08.48) as well as the 100 backstroke (1:03.09). The Giants won eight of the 11 events on the evening to the Bluestreaks’ three.
Mesabi East also grabbed a win from Adeline Butzke, who took home first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:22.48. Aubree Skelton took home first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:03.16 and Emile Blake won the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:23.59.
Chisholm’s Clara Nelson earned the first victory for the Bluestreaks, coming in first in the 170 individual medley with a time of 1:57.20. Teammate Tresa Baumgard was the winner in the 60 freestyle, touching the wall first with a time of 32.65.
In the relays, Mesabi East took home first in the first two of three, with Chisholm winning the final relay. In the 160 medley relay, Williams, Meyer, Kyra Skelton and Aubree Skelton cruised to a five-second win with a time of 1:35.21.
Later, Meyer, Siiri Hakala, Kyra Skelton and Adriana Sheets finished first in the 160 freestyle relay with a time of 1:26.12. The Bluestreaks won the final event of the night with the quartet of Jaelyn Jordan, Ava Baumgard, Nelson and Tresa Baumgard stopping the clock first with a time of 4:23.80.
Mesabi East travels to Northeast Range/Ely tonight while Chisholm is set to host International Falls on Tuesday.
Mesabi East 56, Chisholm 37
160 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Kyra Skelton, Aubree Skelton), 1:35.21; 2, Chisholm A (Clara Nelson, Molly Sundquist, Jaelyn Jordan, Tresa Baumgard), 1:40.77; 3, Mesabi East B (Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Rhys Ceglar, Kerbie Olmstead), 1:43.65.
200 freestyle: 1, Adeline Butzke, ME, 2:22.48; 2, Ava Baumgard, C, 2:31.43; 3, Kiera Saumer, ME, 2:33.33.
160 individual medley: 1, C. Nelson, C, 1:57.20; 2, Izzy DePew, ME, 2:11.22; 3, Emma Sundquist, C, 2:26.31.
60 freestyle: 1, T. Baumgard, C, 32.65; 2, Adriana Sheets, ME, 33.69; 3, K. Skelton, ME, 34.36.
100 butterfly: 1, Williams, ME, 1:08.48; 2, Ceglar, ME, 1:16.71; 3, Magie Nelson, C, 1:23.48.
100 freestyle: 1, A. Skelton, ME, 1:03.16; 2, A. Baumgard, C, 1:06.52; 3, Olmstead, ME, 1:07.52.
500 freestyle: 1, Emily Blake, ME, 6:23.59; 2, Jordan, C, 7:02.53; 3, Hanna Halberg, C, 7:02.64.
160 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Meyer, Siiri Hakala, K. Skelton, Sheets), 1:26.12; 2, Chisholm A (Jordan, A. Baumgard, M. Sundquist, T. Baumgard), 1:30.59; 3, Mesabi East B (Cullen-Line, Blake, McKenzie Pokorny, DePew), 1:31.64.
100 backstroke: 1, Williams, ME, 1:03.09; 2, Hakala, ME, 1:07.94; 3, C. Nelson, C, 1:08.76.
100 breaststroke: 1, Meyer, ME, 1:11.41; 2, A. Skelton, ME, 1:24.95; 3, Sundquist, C, 1:31.72.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Chisholm A (Jordan, A. Baumgard, C. Nelson, T. Baumgard), 4:23.80; 2, Chisholm B (E. Sundquist, Mya Pessenda, Halberg, M. Nelson), 4:46.11.
