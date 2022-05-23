AURORA — The Mesabi East baseball team proved to their coach and all of their fans that they can play with anybody.
The Giants locked up with a very tough Duluth Marshall squad on Monday and came away with a 2-1 win.
“I told the guys that when we play our game, we can play with anybody,” Giants head coach Chad Sahr said. “Today, we did that on both sides of the field, offense and defense.”
Mesabi East starting pitcher Hayden Soular matched up with Hilltoppers starter Owen Marsolek.
Neither pitcher wanted to give anything up.
Marshall had runners on first and second in the first inning with nobody out but Soular got a fly ball to short center field and two strikeouts to close out the top of the first.
The Giants got a pair of hits of their own in the home half of the first but a fly ball hit to deep right field was caught and the runner was doubled off second base to end the inning.
Neither team could get anything going until the Hilltoppers scored a run in the top of the fifth inning when Mason Boos hit a single, stole second base and came across to score when Max Berris Ford hid a double to deep right field. Soular got Ethan Carlson to ground out to end the inning.
The Giants came up in the home half of the fifth inning and started it off with Easton Sahr hitting a single. Sarh went to second on a Cooper Sickel sacrifice bunt. Logan Schroeder then ripped a RBI double to tie the game at 1-1.
But the Giants were not done yet.
Brayden Leffel hit a short infield single to put runners at first and third with two outs.
Leffel then waited one pitch from Marsolek and on his second pitch he took off for second base and when the Hilltoppers tried to cut him down at second base Schroeder raced home with the go ahead run.
“That was a big play,” Sahr said. “We have worked on that one and it paid off today.”
Soular put the Hilltoppers down in order in the top of the sixth inning and that ended his day.
Ths Senior went six innings giving up the one run, only four hits, while striking out eight.
“That was a great day for him (Soular) out there,” Sahr said. “He kept his head in the game and when he needed an out, he threw the right pitches.”
The Giants could not get anything else going off Marsolek in the home half of the sixth.
Dakota Kruse came in to pitch the seventh inning, looking for the save.
Kruse struck out Owen Hayden, got Mason Boos to fly out, and Carter Boos to strike out to end the game.
“This was a great game by both teams,” Sahr said. “It was a well pitched game by both starters and neither team had an error.”
The Giants are right back in action today, when they host Greenway.
“We are going to need to come out ready to play against Greenway,” Sahr said. “I like the way we are playing but we have to be ready every game like we were today.”
