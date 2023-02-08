BIWABIK—The Mesabi East Area Nordic ski teams will hope to continue an exciting winter season today at the Section 7 Championships at Giants Ridge.
Action begins at 10 a.m. with the classic races with the team sprints starting at noon and the freestyle races starting at 2:45 p.m.
Giants volunteer coach Jack Jeffery said the boys and girls teams have separate goals heading into the meet, but both have chances of punching tickets to state, whether as a team or individually.
“This year, we’ve got an interesting mix,” Jeffery said. “Our girls team is very young and the boys team is full of seniors. In our particular section, our boys are in a position where if they ski the way we know they can ski, they can make the state meet. Our girls, we’re looking to send our team sprint skiers to state if they have really solid days as well.”
The top two teams from each side will advance to state as well as the next best four pursuit skiers not on those teams and the best two-person team sprint pair not on those teams. This is the second year of the new format for section and state meets.
Five skiers will ski pursuit for each team with the best three counting for a team’s score. Two team sprinters will also score for their team with the combined scores determining a team’s final result.
Jeffery says Duluth East is the hands down favorite for both the boys and girls events. The second spot on the boys side will come down to a dogfight between Mesabi East, Ely and Mora.
“Ely and Mora feel like they’re in the same position we’re in. They’re both doing well and if they ski well, they could take that second spot. But so could we. It’s the proverbial crapshoot but I think we stack up nicely with them.
“If we don’t make it as a team of seven, we’ve got a couple of individuals in Connor Matschiner and Carter Skelton that I think could make it on their own. The prospects for it all are exciting.”
With the team being mostly seniors, Jeffery says there’s an added layer of motivation to this year’s squad.
“I think they feel that. We had an interesting practice last night getting ready for sections and I think the boys are pretty aware of what they want to do and how well they can perform. They’re all leaders and they’re all looking for an edge and a way to get faster. They’re all so motivated it makes them really fun to work with.”
Jeffery says East and Ely will likely claim the top two spots on the girls side but he’s hoping team sprint skiers Aubree Skelton and Liz Nelson can secure the additional state berth from that race. With the team sprint only appearing for the second year, Jeffery says the addition of the discipline showcases the growth of cross country skiing.
“It’s a whole new format and last year was kind of like a test run. The team sprint came into existence with Americans Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall winning Olympic gold in the event. That happened and it took off. Sprinting has become a way of life in cross country skiing across Minnesota and other states.”
“It’s not a long race but it’s a very demanding race because you only get four or five minutes between loops to let your system rejuvenate. The kids have to adapt to it since it’s so new to the state high school picture. It’s become a major endeavor for the state high school league to make sure section sites are prepared to run these races.”
Jeffery, who also serves on the state tournament committee for the MSHSL, says the addition of the discipline helps put Minnesota at the forefront of cross country ski racing.
“It changes the way that coaches look at their team. It’s healthy for the sport and we’re trying to keep up with the times. If you look at the NCAAs, they don’t do pursuit or sprint so we’re kind of leading the way in Minnesota. We want the state meet to be a high quality event for the sport and I think the committee is interested in putting on the best meet we can.
“The kids are in the middle of it right now and I know the kids at Mesabi East are embracing the change. It should make for an exciting few races for us.”
With warm weather sweeping the Iron Range this week, Jeffery says the higher temps should only help races on both sides.
“We’ve had a lot of cold weather this year and they do not ski well in the cold. We’re doing some testing with our skis to see what works best with the temps. I think the kids will be fine. They won’t get frozen up. I think they’ll love the temps.”
Overall, Jeffery says it’s been a solid season for Giants skiing and hopes to see it continue past sections.
“This season has been a really fun and exciting one. I think the kids are ready to go but there’s only so much prep work you can do. With the hard work they’ve put in, the section races should be a good day.”
