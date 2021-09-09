AURORA — The Mesabi East football team put up their most impressive offensive performance in years last week, taking down Braham 46-36 in their season opener.
Coming into tonight’s game with familiar foe Crosby-Ironton, the Giants will look to keep that offensive momentum going while also shoring up their defense at a few key spots.
Commending his team for a game well executed last Thursday, Mesabi East head coach Steve Grams said it was a total team effort that allowed them to put seven rushing touchdowns on the scoreboard.
“Like I said before, speed kills,” Grams said at Thursday’s practice. “Our guys executed on offense. For a first game, our quarterback (Evan Skelton) did an excellent job controlling our offense and kept it running at a good pace. We made some big plays early with 20-yard gains and a 34-yard touchdown.”
The offense leaned on running backs Jack Ribich and Cooper Levander, who combined for seven touchdowns and 380 yards on the ground. More importantly, the Giants continued to find ways to score once Braham turned things into a shootout.
“When they coughed up the ball, we took it and put points back on the board. We got a jump start to the offense and the defense held their own. It’s a battle when you start trading scores like that. Braham’s got a very good team and our offense was very good and we have to be even better against Crosby.”
The Giants saw the Rangers twice last year, a season opening loss as well as a season ending loss in the playoffs. Along with seeing them again at the Deer River scrimmages earlier this season, Grams had a lot of material to draw from when it came to their next opponent.
“We’ve seen them quite a bit and we watched film on them. They like to spread it out. Their quarterback is a very good athlete and they have a big running back in 44 (Dylan Klancher). We know they can throw the ball too so our defense has to be solid.
“We have to get into our gaps and wrap up. Putting pressure on their quarterback will be big too so we can make some turnovers happen.”
Grams says that the overall health of the Giants is “pretty good” after their first game but there are some players out due to injuries. To make up for it, Grams says other players will need to step in and step up, something Mesabi East is plenty used to.
After making the two and a half hour trek to Braham last week, the Giants will be more than enthused to stay home tonight and play in front of their home crowd.
“It’s always awesome to be on that field. We get spoiled, walking out those doors and seeing that field and that complex. It’s just awesome to be able to play on it and I know the guys are excited. It’s parents night too so that’s a treat. The guys know we only get four games at home so they want to take advantage of it.”
Ultimately, Grams liked what he saw against the Bombers last week and hopes tonight is much the same, with a few changes here and there.
“We always want to tweak some things. Offensively, we put the ball on the ground 11 times last week. We only fumbled twice but we have to execute a little better there. Defensively, we have to wrap up, gang tackle and don’t give up the big play. It should be a good game if we execute like I know we can.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7 p.m.
