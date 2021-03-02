Giants not to be overlooked at Section 7 Nordic meet

AURORA — The Mesabi East Area Nordic ski team coach Cheri Johnson feels ready for Wednesday’s Section 7 Championships at Giants Ridge.
The event will be different this year due to COVID-19 safety protocols, which mean there will be three pods of up to four schools each (a maximum of 28 skiers) competing against each other. Once the classic and skate races are completed for each pod, the combined times and winners will be determined. The top two teams and the next six individuals not on those teams will advance to state in both boys and girls.
“We are ready from the last meet that we had at Giants Ridge’’ eight days ago, Johnson said. “The kids performed very well.’’
From that the Giants have continued to work on every little thing that they could to make them faster. Johnson said that included holding time trials within their own teams to break everything down regarding their technique for today’s race.
One thing Mesabi East and the other teams will have to account for is the warmer weather that is currently in the area. Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 38 degrees and partly cloudy skies.
Johnson said her squad is not quite dialed in for that yet because the conditions can change quickly.
“We’ll do a lot of wax testing with my skis,’’ she added. “It could be fast, it could be slow.’’
Despite the coronavirus changing the meet and warmer weather, the Mesabi East Area boys and girls “are really excited to be at this point to have a race,’’ along with the State Meet scheduled for next week.
Johnson said Mesabi East has felt a little overlooked this season and “it will be interesting to see where we end up.’’ The goal is to perform well and mess things up for the other schools that have been getting all the attention. “They’re not looking at us, as usual.’’
The Giants girls’ team doesn’t have a weak link this year and only lost to Ely by a few points. Ely beat out Mesabi East for a state berth in 2020 by tiebreaker after both teams tied for second place at sections.
“They’re hungry for it,’’ Johnson said.
Lydia Skelton leads the way and has set the high goal of making it to state again, where she wants to get a top 10 finish. No. 2 behind Lydia is her younger sister Aubree Skelton, who is “just a wiz out there.’’
Next up is Bella Thomas, who has had some injuries to overcome this season. “She’s definitely on track’’ as the postseason gets underway, Johnson said. The Giants team is filled out by Liz and Kate Nelson, along with senior and first-year skier Maggie Landwer.
On the boys’ side, sophomore Carter Skelton is hoping to get to state, as well. He is really coming into his own, the coach added. Next up is sophomore Connor Matschiner, who is big and strong. “Every race he just gets better and better.’’
The team’s No. 3 is junior Aaron Nelson, who is “just very quick and light like a runner,’’ Johnson said. “It’s deceiving how fast he is.’’ Rounding out the squad is senior Nick Kangas.
The Section Championships are set to start at 10 a.m. with the boys’ classic race.
The girls’ classic race follows at 11 a.m.
The skate race for the boys is set to start at noon, and the girls’ skate race follows at 1 p.m.
