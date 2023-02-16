BIWABIK—Mesabi East Area senior Connor Matschiner will get to close out his final Nordic ski season like any athlete hoped they could: At the State Meet.
Matschiner will get set for his final two races as a Giant today starting with the classic race at 10:45 a.m. followed by the freestyle pursuit at 3 p.m.
Finishing fifth overall at sections, Matschiner took the first of four individual state berths. The top four spots were all occupied by Duluth East, who qualified together as a team. Falling shy of making it to state as a junior, Giants head coach Jon Wagner says Matschiner has only upped his abilities as a skier since then, culminating in his first state appearance.
“He’d have certainly liked to have gone last year but he didn’t quite make it,” Wagner said. “He’s done nothing but become faster and stronger and he’s improved his technique since then. As time went on, he was getting better and better.”
Overcoming a potential illness in the days leading up to sections, Wagner says Matschiner performed when he needed to, putting himself in third place after the morning race and finishing with a solid fifth place finish after the afternoon skate.
“It seemed like he might have been under the weather for a couple days leading up to sections so we were hoping he’d come back and race strong at sections. He was able to get ready and ski and he was pleased with his classic leg. He’s currently stronger as a classic skier so that’s what we expected. He’s improving on the skate leg and did well enough to hold his spot at state.”
Competing in his last high school meet, Wagner says Matschiner wants to go out with a bang to close things out but also expects that his racing days won’t be over after Thursday.
“He’s well aware that this is his last hurrah in the high school ranks but one of the things motivating him is he’d like to ski at the college level. He’s been doing some other ski racing activities on alternating weekends which makes him a better candidate for college skiing. That’s been a pretty big thing driving him this year.”
Wagner says Matschiner currently hopes to ski for Northern Michigan University after high school.
Once the senior gets to the starting line, Wagner anticipates Matschiner will rise to the occasion.
“Knowing Connor, I think that he’ll be able to tune out the noise. Once he gets ready to go, he knows that he has to be physically ready and mentally prepared to give it his best shot. He’s brought his A-game for quite a few years to not only Nordic but also cross country and track. It’s not foreign to him to get to the startline and go after it.”
Despite being the lone Giant on the course Thursday, it should be expected that Matschiner receives plenty of support from the entire Mesabi East Area program.
“Any coach wishes you could have more people qualify for state, but looking at the program, I think we made advances as rapidly as you can in a sport like Nordic skiing. To have one of our own there in Connor is a great feeling. He’s been so supportive of his teammates all year long and we know he’ll have the support of his teammates too. They’ve all gotten to be very good friends and it’s something you can see on and off the course.”
If things go as well as they could, Wagner believes Matschiner could come away with some heavy honors by day’s end.
“It’s just exciting that the culmination of his Nordic skiing in high school ends at the state meet. I think he has the potential to be in the top 10. I just hope he has a great race, enjoys himself and lets the numbers fall where they will.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.