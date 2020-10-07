AURORA — The Mesabi East volleyball team is making the best of the time they have when they’re all together.
That time may be limited, however, as six players on this year’s squad had committed to other fall sports due to the volleyball season initially being pushed back to the spring. Now that the season is back on in the fall, finding times for everyone to get together in the gym is proving challenging according to head coach Sara Baribeau.
“It’s definitely different than the previous season,” Baribeau said. “We are used to having the flexibility an early fall season offers with practices and schedules.” But with many players on multiple fall teams, “we are doing our best to work around those commitments and balance workouts to keep players healthy.”
When everyone does manage to get together, however, the time is put to good use. COVID-19 also presents new issues this year but Baribeau says that, overall, the team has been able to make the needed changes to succeed.
“When we [have all of our players], we make the most of team drills. We have also needed to focus on COVID protocols and implementation which takes away from our focus on volleyball. Overall, we’ve adapted well to the changes.”
The Giants will have to contend with the loss of seniors Meghan Walker, Autumn Gregorich, Emma Baker and Mia Mattfield and Baribeau says eight returning seniors and juniors will have to find ways to fill the gaps at middle blocker, setter and outside hitter.
Key returners for Mesabi East include their three seniors Aaliyah Sahr, Kadyn Kangas and Stephanie Zimmer. Sahr and Kangas are both strong outside hitters that Baribeau says will lead both on and off the court. Zimmer is the Giants’ fourth year starter at libero who commands the back row when she’s on the court.
Five juniors also return for Mesabi East including dynamic middle blocker Lindsey Baribeau who led the teams in blocks and was second in kills in 2019. Kaitlynn James will move from defensive specialist to right hitter/setter and Baribeau calls her “one of our most versatile players” this year.
Kora Forsline will help out in the middle and on the right side. “She can put up a big block and is a smart hitter,” according to Baribeau.
Alex Fossell will return to the back row as an experienced defensive specialist and Maggie Lamppa will return to take the lead at setter for the Giants.
The Giants will be aided by some new players as well including junior Kaylee Erickson, sophomores Elli Theel and Gianna Lay and freshman Maiji Hill. On Hill, Baribeau says she expects the young freshman to play a key role at middle blocker.
Height will be on the Giants side this year so Baribeau expects a big block, along with experience to be their main strengths this season.
“We are blessed with height and girls that can block. We also have a roster full of strong servers this year.”
Another strength for the team will be their flexibility on the court, something important to many teams for 2020.
“Our team is very flexible and a lot of these players can take on multiple roles. That might be more important this year than previous years.”
In terms of competition this year, Baribeau says that Greenway is definitely a team to watch out for. They’ll find out if they’re up to snuff against the Raiders when they play host to them on Friday to open their season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.