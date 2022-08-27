Giants look to stay healthy to contend at the end

AURORA — The Mesabi East football team has seen their fair share of bumps and bruises over the last few years, making it tough for the team to find the consistency it needs in order to have sustained success.
Starting last year on a four-game win streak, the injuries began piling up midway through the season as they dropped their last four heading into the playoffs.
Still, the Giants persevered and made their third straight Section 7AA championship game. Now looking to replace six solid seniors from last year’s squad, Giants head coach Steve Grams says things could look plenty different for his team if they manage to stay healthy this year.
“It’s tough,” Grams said. “You live and die off of injuries and we had a lot of injuries last year. We had guys that were out for the year and guys that were trying to play pretty banged up. There’s things you can’t control with injuries but we have to do our part to physically get stronger.
“Football is a tough game going day in and day out banging around throughout practice and games. A lot of guys never come off the field and that can cause some problems as well.”
In terms of losses, the Giants graduated seniors Evan Skelton (QB/C), Hayden Soular (OL/DL), Ethan Sickel (OL/DL), Logan Schroeder (RB/LB), Jack Ribich (RB/DE) and Kalub Corbett (WR/C).
“We did lose six important seniors that played plenty of offense, defense and even special teams for us. The nice thing we have going for us this year is that we have a lot of athleticism. We have a lot of guys who know their positions well and can take care of business when we need them to.”
Probably the most notable senior on this year’s team is Cooper Levander, who averaged over 200 yards a game in his junior season at running back. Levander did only get three games in 2021, however, after suffering a broken leg.
Other notable returning seniors include Ty Jacobson (RB/LB), Mason Williams (WR/C). and limemen Patrick Douglas and Ben Ceglar.
While plenty of the offense could revolve around Levander, Williams as well as juniors Ethan Murray (RB/LB) and Isak Schroeder (RB/LB) will be important pieces for the Giants. Juniors Kristopher Oman and Danny Knapper will also return to the starting offensive line with Oman working as a linebacker on defense.
Junior Henry Depew and sophomore Landon Lueck are battling it out for the quarterback spot. Overall, Grams believes he’ll have a fast squad. The downside is their lack of size.
“We’re not as strong or big as we used to be and I’ll think we’ll need to use our athleticism and speed to make up for some of our shortcomings.”
According to Grams, a large junior class should see plenty of playing time this season after having to step up last season with all the injuries.
“We have a big group of 11th graders and a lot of them played on both sides of the ball last year. Hopefully they can fill in and field their spots out there.”
Like many teams, the Giants will get their first look at live action football today at the Deer River scrimmages a week out from their first game. Grams says it will be the first chance to see if his team can perform outside of practice.
“It’s going to be about executing our plays and making sure we know the offense we’re trying to run. Defensively, we need to make sure guys know their responsibilities and what they’re doing each time the other team’s offense lines up.”
The Giants biggest issue, according to Grams, will be depth. If they hope to make their fourth straight 7AA championship game, they’ll need to stay healthy and get the roster up to speed.
“We’ve had some rough times with injuries so hopefully we can stay healthy and make a run at the end of the year. If we get dinged up like we did last year, it’s going to be tough when we are a little thin at some positions.”
Mesabi East will open the season on Thursday hosting Braham, a team they beat in a 46-36 shootout the year before. If the Giants hope to grab another win against the Bombers, Grams says they’ll need to step things up on defense.
“They’re an athletic bunch. They have a stud quarterback, a good running back and a big line. We’re going to have to play tougher defensively compared to how we did last year if we want to win. We were able to make adjustments last year at halftime but I don’t know if we’ll be able to play like that again and get away with it.”
Hopefully, the Giants will get things started on the right foot and make a solid step towards their goal.
“We have a great group of guys that work hard so hopefully we can keep everyone on the field healthy. If we do, we can be a competitive bunch. Our goal is to be in that top two spot again come playoff time.”
