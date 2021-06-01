BIWABIK — The Mesabi East girls’ golf team will be sending two golfers to the state meet this month in juniors Maggie Lamppa and Izzy DePew.
Lamppa finished the day in fifth place after firing a 96 for a two-day total of 188. DePew shot a 99 on Tuesday, putting her two day total at 197. The Giants as a team finished as Section 7AA runners-up with a two-day team score of 808. Hermantown won the girls team title with a 724.
Rounding out Mesabi East’s scoring top four on the day were Sam Doherty’s 108 (two-day 206, 10th) and Kailey Fossel’s 110 (two-day 224, 21st). Doherty finished one place and seven shots out of also making the state tournament.
On two of his golfers making it to state, Mesabi East head coach Steve Grams was very pleased with both Lamppa and DePew on Tuesday.
“Maggie was in fourth coming in so we knew she had a very good chance of making it,” Grams said. “She hit a birdie right away and had a hot start. She struggled a bit putting but she really pulled it together when she needed to. She played very well on the back nine.
“Izzy, it’s sometimes hard to tell with her. You don’t know talking to her if she’s shooting well or not but she just played great today. She’s really put in a lot of time to get better and it showed out on the course. They both really put the time in and the nice thing is they’re only juniors.”
Also golfing for the Giants were Gianna Lay (118+108= 226; 24th) and Allie Lamppa (109+141=250; 35th).
As a team, Grams says his girls would be the first to admit they probably didn’t shoot their best, but it was still a solid season for Mesabi East golf.
“We had one girl miss the cut by one place and I think a lot of the girls thought they could’ve shot a little better. But with how young we are and having only one senior, the future looks bright.”
The girls team from Rock Ridge finished in fourth place overall with a two-day team score of 897. Leading the Wolverines was Azalea Ray in 14th place. Ray fired a 111 on Tuesday for a two-day 215. Hailey Tarr finished in 20th with a 223 (112 on day two) and Mylee Young took 21st with a 224 (114).
Emma Berg finished in 30th for Rock Ridge with a 235 (120), Sydney Fitzgerald was 38th with a 272 (141) and Britta Nordin was 40th with a 293 (139).
Hermantown’s Izy Fairchild won the section title with a 170 overall. Hermantown advances to the state meet as a team and will be joined by the top five golfers not on their squad. Joining Lamppa and DePew at state along with the Hawks will be Nicholle Ramirez from Greenway/N-K, Maggie Roth from Rush City and Kelby Anderson from International Falls.
With nearly two weeks until the state tournament, Grams says both Lamppa and DePew will take some time to prep and get ready for their biggest meet yet.
“I’m proud that our girls are there. We haven’t had a girl from Mesabi East at state in quite some time. We have some time now to really focus and get better in these next few weeks so it’ll be great to see them keep working at it as we get ready for state.”
Girls’ Section 7AA Golf Tournament
The Quarry, Giants Ridge
Team Scores (top team advances to state): 1, Hermantown, 724; 2, Mesabi East, 808; 3, Mora, 882; 4, Rock Ridge, 897.
Individual results (state qualifiers): 1, Izy Fairchild, Herm, 170; 2, Callie Showalter, Herm, 172; 3, Nicholle Ramirez, GNK, 174; 4, Maggie Roth, RC, 187; 5, Maggie Lamppa, ME, 188; 6, Lydia Wiita, Herm, 189; 7, Nicole Nelson, Herm, 193; 8, Izzy DePew, ME, 197; 9, Kelby Anderson, IF, 199; 17, Olivia Martalock, Herm, 218; 31, Alexix Anderson, Herm, 241.
Local golfers (non-qualifiers): 10, Sam Doherty, ME, 206; 14T, Azalea Ray, RR, 215; 14T, Kate Toewe, Hibb, 215; 20, Hailey Tarr, RR, 223; 21T Kailey Fossell, ME, 224; 21T, Mylee Young, RR, 224; 24, Gianna Lay, ME, 226; 30, Emma Berg, RR, 235; 35, Allie Lamppa, ME, 250; 38, Sydney Fitzgerald, RR, 272; 40, Britta Nordin, RR, 293.
