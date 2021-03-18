AURORA — With seven days between the Section 6A meet and the State Meet, Mesabi East head swimming coach Terry Layman wants to make sure her swimmers stay in the perfect shape for the big event.
“We’re working on keeping as fast as we can’’ with the extended period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus health and safety protocols have eliminated swimming prelims, which means there are an extra two days before competing at the University of Minnesota pool.
“We’re just trying to work on keeping the edge,’’ she said.
The Giants are sending five swimmers to state, including 100 backstroke section champion Logan Schroeder, a junior. He put down a time of 54.15 to win the event and set a new section record.
In addition, Mesabi East is sending senior Jamie Hill, who finished second in the 100 breaststroke; the third-place 200 medley relay team of Schroeder, Hill, seventh-grader Cole Layman and freshman Carter Steele; and the third-place 200 freestyle relay unit of Schroeder, Hill, freshman Isak Schroeder and Steele.
Coach Layman was more than happy with how her swimmers competed at sections.
“I think we reached some of our highest goals’’ against a very fast field. “You have to swim for the cutoff time because the times are so fast. I couldn’t have asked for a better performance.’’
Schroeder is returning to state and has his goals set high.
“Logan would like to medal again’’ by finishing in the top eight, Layman said.
Hill, meanwhile, is looking to break a school record in the 100 breaststroke. “He has the determination. It could happen,’’ she said.
Hill was extremely focused this season, which was two weeks shorter due to the pandemic changes. Layman said there was a time when Hill realized he had to get really fast in a short amount of time. He took that upon himself and made it happen.
“He’s done amazing things. Now he’s pumped to go to state.’’
The Giants’ coach said the whole team took it on themselves to go faster, as well. Consequently, “a lot of them are going to be able to swim at the state meet.’’
Regarding the relays, Layman said they are both in the middle of the pack based on the state seed times. “We’re hoping we can move up.’’
She credited a lot of the team’s success to Schroeder and Hill mentoring their younger teammates. “They were good leaders because the other boys are quite young yet.’’
Considering all the changes all year long due to the pandemic, Layman was happy with how the boys stepped up.
“I think we went above and beyond this year. The boys are pretty proud of themselves. It’s not an easy sport. It’s nice to see that hard work still goes a long ways.’’
----
The state meet will include two separate portions of the Class A swimming finals on Saturday. Sections 1, 3, and 5 will swim at noon and Sections 2, 4, and 6 will compete starting at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.