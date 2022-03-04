MINNEAPOLIS — The first day of the Minnesota State Class A Swimming Meet at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the University of Minnesota campus came to an end with some local swimmers advancing into the finals Saturday.
For Hibbing, Cooper Emerson will swim in the champion heats of the 50 and 100 freestyles, as will the 200 freestyle relay team of Luke Pocquette, Aaron Hadrava, Ben Philips and Emerson.
Logan Schroeder of Mesabi East put together a good swim to advance into the finals of the 100 backstroke.
Hibbing, Mesabi East and Rock Ridge also got a number of swimmers in the consolation heats.
The Bluejackets 200 medley relay team of Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Philips and Cooper Emerson swam to an 11th-place finish in 1:40.55.
“They dropped time, but it wasn’t enough to get into the top eighth,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “They’re ranked high in the consolation heat, so I know they can improve. We’ll go after the consolation championship
“We were just a little off on that one, but they still went faster. We should have a better performance today.”
That set the stage for Emerson in the 50 freestyle, where he placed sixth with a time of 21.72. Pocquette qualified for the consolation heat, placing 15th in 22.82.
“That went well for us,” Veneziano said. “Luke swam the same as he did in regions, and it was good enough to him 15th. Cooper popped off a good freestyle, dropping under 22. He has more left.
“He wasn’t comfortable with a turn in that race, but he got better as the day went on.”
Better is an understatement.
In the 100 freestyle, Emerson swam a time of 46.75 to place second. That time set a new school record. Greg Fokken had a time of 47.24, which he set in 1983.
“He shattered one of the longest standing school records,” Veneziano said. “Greg was my college teammate and roommate. He’d be happy that a quality kid like Cooper took his record down.
“He’s the first Hibbing swimmer in 100 years to go under a 47.”
In the 200 freestyle relay, Pocquette, Hadrava, Philips and Emerson qualified third with a time of 1:28.83.
“All four of them dropped time,” Veneziano said.
In the 100 backstroke, Schroeder qualified eighth with a time of 53.85.
The Wolverines got Nathan Spiering in the consolation heat of the 50 freestyle. Spiering swam a time of 22.38.
“It was a so-so day,” Rock Ridge head coach Dan Boelk said of the Wolverines' performance. “We got a few into the consolations with Nate and the two freestyle relays. We just have to shut the door on today and go into tomorrow with higher hopes.
“We were a bit flatfooted and caught off guard a bit so we’ll have to forget about that tomorrow. Hibbing had a heck of a day down there, and so did the Mesabi East backstroker so the area will still be well represented in the finals.”
The Rock Ridge foursome of Spiering, Leighton Ongalo, Leif Sundquist and Gabe Aagenes was 14th in the 200 freestyle relay to qualify for the consolation finals. Their time was 1:31.39.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Spiering, George, Sundquist and Hecimovich were 13th in 3:24.21.
“They held their own, position-wise,” Boelk said. “Today, I think we’ll do a lot better. All of the guys have the right attitude for it. The atmosphere in there was pretty intense with all the fans back so that was nice but it maybe caused some jitters.
“We’ll be focused and ready to roll today. That’s our goal, and we’ll hope for the best.”
Two swimmers will be alternates, as will one relay, Hadrava in the 100 backstroke. He placed 17th in 57.50, which was his best time of the season, Sundquist in the 500 freestyle. He placed 18th in 5:11.07 and the Mesabi East foursome of Steele, Layman, Isak Schroeder and Logan Schroeder will be an alternate, placing 17th in 3:28.09 in the 400 freestyle relay.
Other places and times were as follows:
Rock Ridge: Bodi George, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo and John Kendall placed 21st in 1:44.57 in the 200 medley relay; Sundquist 19th in the 200 freestyle (1:51.36); Aiden Hecimovich was 21st in 2:13.76 in the 200 individual medley; Ongalo was 22nd in 56.18 in the 100 butterfly; Spiering was 22nd in 50.06 in the 100 freestyle; Anthony Hecimovich was 21st in the 500 freestyle in 5:29.96.
Mesabi East: Logan Schroeder, Mason Williams, Cole Layman and Carter Steele placed 19th in 1:44.22 in the medley relay; Steele was 20th in the 200 freestyle (1:54.50) and 23rd in the 100 freestyle (50.32).
Hibbing: Phillips was 23rd in the 100 butterfly in 56.31; Pocquette was 19th in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.81); and Riipinen was 21st in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.01).
In the diving prelims, Tyler Foss scored 221.50 points to place 18th and just missed advancing to the finals. Cole Hughes had 126.00 points to place 23rd.
“Tyler was flirting with the top 16 through every round,” Veneziano said. “When he got through his first five dives, he was on the threshold. In his next group of dives, he’d been 15th, then 17th. He had a great performance for his first time at state.
“Cole did well for himself for his first time at state. What’s tough about state is when you get down here, there’s a culture shock and learning curve. Now, they know what to expect the next time around. They will have a much better shot at competing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.