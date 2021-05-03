HIBBING — Conner Willard fired a 36 to help lead Hibbing to a tie for first at the East Range Conference Meet held at the Mesaba Country Club Monday.
The Bluejackets scored a team total of 173 to tie with North Woods. International Falls and Virginia tied with 179s, and Eveleth-Gilbert had a 195. Neither Ely/Northeast Range or Mesabi East had enough golfers to post a team score.
Finishing behind Willard were Davis Kleppe of the Grizzlies with a 40, Rollie Seppala with a 41, Mitch Nemic 42 and Erick Sanborn of Hibbing, Ian Olson of North Woods, Eli Smith and Noah Shikowsky with 44s.
Other Hibbing scores were Riley Grunenwald with a 47, Nick Horvath 49, Sam Gabardi 51, Tim Ranta 62, Mike Andrican 46 and Dylan Horvath 52.
“Conner fought hard in the weather,” Hibbing coach Tom Bittman said. “He had three birdies to finish to win it. It was a good day. We would have won based on our fifth golfer scoring better.”
