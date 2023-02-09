AURORA — Mesabi East is set to host the 2023 Boys’ Taconite Invite on Saturday, welcoming in the teams from Rock Ridge, Grand Rapids, Duluth, Proctor/Esko and Princeton.
The Thunderhawks are the defending champions from last year with Duluth expected to make a push for the crown this year.
Diving is set to start at 9:30 a.m. with swimming kicking off at 1 p.m.
Below is a list of seed times from Mesabi East and Rock Ridge
Mesabi East
1 meter diving: Aiden Johnson.
200 medley relay: 6, Mesabi East A (Connor Feldt, Zade Baker, Alex Leete, Isak Schroeder); 12, Mesabi East B (Kai Schroeder, Lucas Hoopman, Lochlan Rooda, Danny Knapper), 2:15.50; 13, Mesabi East C (Luke Strand, Latham Rooda, Gavyn Ray, A. Johnson), 2:22.68; 17, Mesabi East D (Isaac Osufen, Easton Goerdt, Vance Johnson, Dominic Littrell), 2:55.50.
200 freestyle: 4, Leete, 2:02.70; 13, La. Rooda, 2:28.97; 17, Hoopman, 2:39.50; 18, Ray, 2:51.23.
200 individual medley: 1, Cole Layman, 2:13.01; 10, Baker, 2:27.80; 19, K. Schroeder, 2:49.25; 21, Lo. Rooda, 3:16.65.
50 freestyle: 1, Mason Williams, 23.21; 5, I. Schroeder, 23.81; 10, Knapper, 26.00; 18, A. Johnson, 29.58.
100 butterfly: 5, Layman, 58.67; 15, Lo. Rooda, 1:35.63; 16, Strand, 1:49.32.
100 freestyle: 1, Steele, 49.58; 4, Williams, 52.26; 11, I. Schroeder, 57.09; 14, Knapper, 58.88.
500 freestyle: 2, Leete, 5:37.99; 6, Feldt, 5:53.47; 16, Ray, 6:55.50; 18, A. Johnson, 7:36.63.
200 freestyle relay: 2, Mesabi East A (Williams, Layman, I. Schroeder, Steele), 1:33.15; 7, Mesabi East B (Knapper, Baker, A. Johnson, Feldt), 1:48.34; 15, Mesabi East C (Osufen, Littrell, Goerdt, V. Johnson), 2:28.79.
100 backstroke: 1, Steele, 58.90; 5, Baker, 1:06.17; 9, Feldt, 1:08.33; 18, K. Schroeder, 1:17.99.
11 breaststroke: 15, Hoopman, 1:23.60; 16, La. Rooda, 1:28.28; 20, Osufen, 1:47.11; 21, Goerdt, 1:51.15.
400 freestyle relay: 3, Mesabi East A (Layman, Williams, Leete, Steele), 3:33.21; 12, Mesabi East B (La. Rooda, Hoopman, Ray, K. Schroeder), 4:33.50; 15, Mesabi East C (Strand, V. Johnson, Lo. Rooda, Littrell), 5:01.50.
Rock Ridge
1 meter diving: Gabe Aagenes.
200 medley relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Bodi George, Aagenes, Gunnar George, Nate Spiering), 1:42.63; 9, Rock Ridge B (Hunter LaMorea, Tony Nemanich, Aiden Bird, John Kendall), 1:59.06; 15, Rock Ridge C (Aaron Spiering, Logan Hancock, Sam Aagenes, Hayden Dahl), 2:36.54.
200 freestyle: 3, AJ Hultman, 2:02.53; 9, Tye Hiltunen, 2:12.34; 19, Hancock, 2:51.23; 20, Nolan Thielbar, 3:00.00.
200 individual medley: 4, B. George, 2:18.61; 14, Bird, 2:38.0; 18, Mikko Sundquist, 2:48.00; 22, A. Spiering, 3:18.26.
50 freestyle: 1, G. George, 22.42; 2, N. spiering, 22.99; 22, Dahl, 42.10; 23, Brent Patterson, 43.21.
100 butterfly: 1, G. George, 53.04; 17, S. Aagenes, 1:56.78.
100 freestyle: 3, N. Spiering, 51.18; 8, Kendall, 55.22; 15, Nemanich, 1:01.99; 21, Thielbar, 1:27.70.
500 freestyle: 5, Hultman, 5:50.69; 15, Sundquist, 6:51.00.
200 freestyle relay: 3, Rock Ridge A (G. Aagenes, Kendall, Hiltunen, Hultman), 1:36.78; 9, Rock Ridge B (Nemanich, Bird, LaMorea, Sundquist), 1:54.32; 12, Rock Ridge C (Hancock, Patterson, Thielbar, S. Aagenes), 2:15.22.
100 backstroke: 2, B. George, 1:01.12; 7, Hiltunen, 1:06.77; 17, LaMorea, 1:14.02; 19, A. Spiering, 1:26.27.
100 breaststroke: 2, G. Aagenes, 1:05.96; 7, Bird, 1:13.51; 10, Nemanich, 1:16.99; 17, Hancock, 1:32.09.
400 freestyle relay: 2, Rock Ridge A (G. George, Kendall, B. George, N. Spiering), 3:28.82; 9, Rock Ridge B (Hiltunen, Hultman, LaMorea, Sundquist), 4:05.67; 16, Rock Ridge C (Dahl, Thielbar, S. Aagenes, A. Spiering), 5:12.34.
