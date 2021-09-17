AURORA — The Mesabi East swimming and diving team won 10 of 12 events Thursday evening against Rock Ridge, but a deep Wolverines lineup kept the two teams close throughout the meet.
In the end, the Giants pulled away to take the 99-81 win over Rock Ridge in their home pool.
Mesabi East got a pair of wins from three swimmers in Adriana Sheets, Emma Williams and Kylie Meyer. Kyra Skelton also earned a win for the Giants. Rock Ridge was led by Cally Anderson and Ellie Robillard, with each winning an event for the Wolverines.
Anderson picked up her win in the one meter diving event, winning with a score of 146.00. Robillard earned her victory in the 500 freestyle, stopping the clock at 6:08.84 to win by nearly four seconds.
Sheets’ first win of the meet came in the 200 freestyle, with the junior touching the wall at 2:09.04. She later went on to win the 100 freestyle, stopping the clock at 57.56.
Williams’ first win on Thursday came via the 200 individual medley with the senior cruising to an eight-second win with a time of 2:29.33. Later, she earned her second win in the 100 backstroke, stopping the clock at 1:04.06.
Meyer’s first win of the night came in the 50 freestyle with the Giant putting down a time of 27.12 to earn gold. She later blew out the competition in the 100 breaststroke, stopping the clock at 1:13.09, over ten seconds faster than her nearest competitor.
Skelton earned her win in the 100 butterfly, putting down a time of 1:11.33 to finish atop the podium.
The Giants swept all three relays to aid their cause. Siiri Hakala, Meyer, Skelton and Kerbie Olmstead were winners in the 200 medley relay (2:03.46); Meyer, Aubree Skelton, Williams and Sheets came together to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.65) and Sheets, Aubree Skelton, Kyra Skelton and Williams won the 400 free relay (4:07.64).
The Wolverines were bolstered by numerous runner-up finishes on the night. Elisa Hoard took second in the 200 freestyle (2:18.12), Mia Stark was runner-up in the 200 individual medley (2:37.61) and the 100 freestyle (1:01.74), Isabella Smith was the runner-up in diving (134.80) and Hailey Pechonick too second in the 100 butterfly (1:13.40).
Rock Ridge also took second in all three relays with Emma Vukmanich, Robillard, Pechnocik and Ellie Bjorge completing the 200 medley relay in 2:09.29. Stark, Bjorge, Tayler Harju and Hoard grabbed silver in the 200 freestyle relay (1:55.24). Finally, Hoard, Vukmanich, Stark and Pechonick were runners-up in the 400 free relay (4:14.03).
Both teams are back in the pool today at the Hibbing Invite.
Mesabi East 99, Rock Ridge 81
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Siiri Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Kyra Skelton, Kerbie Olmstead), 2:03.46; 2, Rock Ridge A (Emma Vukmanich, Ellie Robillard, Hailey Pechonick, Ellie Bjorge), 2:09.29; 3, Mesabi East B (Summer Cullen-Line, Emile Blake, Ashley Fossell, McKenzie Pokorny), 2:11.46.
200 freestyle: 1, Adriana Sheets, ME, 2:09.04; 2, Elise Hoard, RR, 2:18.12; 3, Adeline Butzke, ME, 2:19.27.
200 individual medley: 1, Emma Williams, ME, 2:29.33; 2, Mia Stark, RR, 2:37.61; 3, Robillard, RR, 2:39.55.
50 freestyle: 1, Meyer, ME, 27.12; 2, K. Skelton, ME, 28.04; 3, Vukmanich, RR, 28.37.
1 meter diving: 1, Cally Anderson, RR, 146.00; 2, Isabella Smith, RR, 134.80.
100 butterfly: 1, K. Skeleton, ME, 1:11.33; 2, Pechonick, RR, 1:13.40; 3, Rhys Ceglar, ME, 1:16.15.
100 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 57.56; 2, Stark, RR, 1:01.74; Bjorge, RR, 1:02.69.
500 freestyle: 1, Robillard, RR, 6:08.84; 2, Butzke, ME, 6:12.55; 3, Dani Logan, RR, 6:13.24.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Meyer, Aubree Skelton, Williams, Sheets), 1:49.65; 2, Rock Ridge A (Stark, Bjorge, Tayler Harju, Hoard), 1:55.24; 3, Rock Ridge B (Smith, Avah Kraushaar, Jaelyn Parks, Samantha Bartovich), 1:56.69.
100 backstroke: 1, Williams, ME, 1:04:06; 2, Hakala, ME, 1:05.48; 3, Vukmanich, RR, 1:12.73.
100 breaststroke: 1, Meyer, ME, 1:13.09; 2, Izzy DePew, ME, 1:23.84; 3, Maija Rantala, RR, 1:28.51.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Sheets, K. Skelton, A. Skelton, Williams), 4:07.64; 2, Rock Ridge A (Hoard, Vukmanich, Stark, Pechonick), 4:14.03; 3, Rock Ridge B (Abygail Roush, Kraushaar, Parks, Bartovich), 4:21.01.
