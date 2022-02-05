AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team managed to hang on for a win Friday night, downing Hibbing 54-48 on their home court.
The Giants led by 18 at the break, 33-15, but let the Bluejackets fight their way back into the contest in the second half to make a game of things. In the end, Mesabi East pulled off the win.
Kora Forsline led the way for the Giants with a game-high 22 points. Reese Aune finished with 20 for Hibbing, while Emma Kivela added 14.
I think we played a nice first half,” Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said after the game. “They came back and started hitting some shots in the second half but I liked the way our kids closed out the game and overcame that little streak Hibbing had.”
Mesabi East will host Deer River on Monday while Hibbing hosts Eveleth-Gilbert on Tuesday.
HHS 15 33 — 48
ME 33 21 — 54
Hibbing: Talia Carlson 2, Miriam Milani 3, Emma Kivela 14, Rylie Forbord 5, Reese Aune 20, Katherine Toewe 4; Three pointers: Aune 4, Kivela 1, Milani 1; Free throws: 8-17; Total fouls: 23; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 6, Gianna Lay 2, Maija Hill 4, Elli Theel 7, Kora Forsline 22, Stevie Hakala 6, Maggie Lamppa 2, Marta Lamppa 5; Three pointers: K. Forsline 1, Fossell 1; Free throws: 18-28; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Virginia 79,
International Falls 42
At International Falls, a dominant performance from beyond the three-point line from Virginia’s Rian Aune powered the Blue Devils past International Falls Friday night, 79-42.
Aune led all scorers in the contest with 30 points, making a tremendous nine three-pointers along the way. Anna Fink had her own share of long range success, finishing with 21 points and three made threes. Janie Potts chipped in with eight points for the Devils.
Maddie Lowe paced the Broncos in the loss with 16 points. Gracie Swenson added 12.
Virginia will travel to Duluth Marshall on Tuesday.
VHS 46 33 — 79
IF 21 21 — 42
Virginia: Anna Fink 21, Rian Aune 30, Maija Lamppa 5, Emma Lamppa 7, Macy Westby 2, Kelsey Squires 4, Aleksia Tollefson 2, Janie Potts 8; Three pointers: Fink 3, Aune 9, M. Lamppa 1; Free throws: 6-8; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
International Falls: Abbi Hutchinson 6, Lola Valenzuela 7, Gracie Swenson 12, Maddie Lowe 16, Kale Taylor 1; Three pointers: Lowe 2; Free throws: 12-17; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 90,
International Falls 45
At Mountain Iron, the MI-B boys’ basketball team doubled up visiting International Falls on Friday, 90-45.
Nik Jesch led the offensive attack for the Rangers, putting down 30 points including seven made threes. Asher Zubich added 24 points and Mason Clines chipped in with 12.
Jett Tomczak paced the Broncos in the loss with 17 points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will travel to Fond du Lac Ojibwe on Tuesday.
IF 25 20 — 45
MIB 53 37 — 90
International Falls: Charlie Greenlee 7, Knute Boerger 7, Jett Tomczak 17, Hendrix Torgerson 3, Lamin Barrow 5, Owen Wherley 4, Michael Roche 2; Free throws: 5-8; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: Wherley.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 24, Cooper Salinas 6, Mason Clines 12, Jeffrey Kayfes 5, Josh Holmes 8, Nik Jesch 30, Braxton Negen 3, Alex Schneider 3; Three pointers: Zubich 2, Salinas 2, Kayfes 1, Holmes 1, Jesch 7, Negen 1; Free throws: 2-2; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Duluth Marshall 68,
Mesabi East 63
At Duluth, the Mesabi East boys’ basketball team fell just short on Friday night, falling to hosting Duluth Marshall 68-63.
Cody Fallstrom led the Giants in the loss with 22 points. Kaid Kuter added 14 and Hayden Sampson finished with 12.
The Hilltoppers were led by Jasper Timm’s 27 points, Brooks Johnson’s 19 and Ben Bergeron’s 12. Mason Boos chipped in with 10.
Mesabi East travels to Eveleth-gilbert on Monday.
ME 26 37 — 63
DM 32 36 — 68
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 6, Jack Ribich 7, Kaid Kuter 14, Ethan Sickel 2, Cody Fallstrom 22, Hayden Sampson 12; Three pointers: Sampson 1; Free throws: 6-14; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Duluth Marshall: Jasper Timm 27, Ben Bergeron 12, Mason Boos 10, Brooks Johnson 19; Three pointers: Timm 4, Johnson 4; Free throws: 8-13; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert 66,
Ely 57
At Ely, Eveleth-Gilbert and Ely found themselves locked in a tight battle at halftime, with the Wolves leading 31-29.
In the end, the Golden Bears came away with the win, outscoring Ely 37-226 the rest of the way to come out on top, 66-57.
Will Bittmann led Eveleth-Gilbert in the win with 26 points. Carter Mavec added 15. AJ Roen finished with 11 and Carter Flannigan chipped in with 10.
Harry Simons paced Ely in the loss with 25 points including seven made three-pointers. Joey Bianco finished with 20 points.
Eveleth-Gilbert will host Mesabi East on Monday while Ely travels to Deer River on Tuesday.
EG 29 37 — 66
Ely 31 26 — 57
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 15, Griffin Krmpotich 2, AJ Roen 11, Carter Flannigan 10, Will Bittmann 26; Three pointers: Mavec 3, Roen 1; Free throws: 6-16; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Joey Bianco 20, Harry Simons 25, Mason Davis 5, Jason Kentz 7; Three pointers: ianco 1, Simons 7, Davis 1, Kerntz 1; Free throws: 3-5; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
