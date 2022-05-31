BIWABIK — The Mesabi East girls’ golf team holds a six-stroke lead over Hermantown after the first day of the Section 7AA Girls’ Golf Tournament at The Quarry at Giants Ridge.
The Giants’ Maggie Lamppa fired a 96, which was seven shots out of first and just two out of second place, while Izzy Depew added a 97 to help lead their team to the top of the leaderboard. Lamppa sits in fourth place, while Depew is tied for fifth heading to the second and final day on Thursday.
Mesabi East was also buoyed by a pair of ninth-place finishes from Allie Lamppa and Samantha Doherty, who both shot 102.
The Giants team leads defending section champion Hermantown, 397-403, while Mora sits in third at 444, Rock Ridge is in fourth at 454 and Hibbing came in fifth at 494. The top four teams and next 10 top golfers advance to Thursday’s final round.
Hailey Tarr led the Wolverines’ effort with a 105 and a 14th place finish, while Mesabi East’s Gianna Lay carded a 113, which was good for 16th.
For Hibbing, Kate Toewe led the Bluejackets in 25th with a 118. Rock Ridge’s Azalea Ray fired a 118 to tie for 25th.
Other local scores had a 20th place finish for Rock Ridge’s Mylee Young (115); a 23rd place finish for Emma Berg of Rock Ridge (116); a 24th place finish for Blayke Swanger of Hibbing (117); 31st place for Bella Ruotsalainen of Mesabi East (121); 33rd for Lucy Grzybowski of Hibbing (127); 34th for Heidi Rasch of Hibbing (132); 36th for Ava Bougalis of Hibbing (136); 37th for Olivia Klamm of Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin (141); 38th for Brenna Christenson of Rock Ridge (142); 39th for Alison Trullinger of Hibbing (146); and 41st for Marija Phelps of Rock Ridge (159).
After Thursday’s finals, the top team and top five individuals not on that team advance to the State Golf Meet June 14-15 at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Becker.
Section 7AA Girls’ Tournament, The Quarry, Giants Ridge
Day One
Team Results (Top 4 teams advance): 1, Mesabi East, 397; 2, Hermantown, 403; 3, Mora, 444; 4, Rock Ridge, 454; 5, Hibbing, 494.
Individual Results (Top 4 teams and the top 10 golfers not on those teams advance): 1, Kelby Anderson, IF, 89; 2, Izy Fairchild, Herm, 94; 3, Maggie Roth, Rush City, 95; 4, Maggie Lamppa, ME, 96; 5T, Ellie Whitbred, Mora, 97; 5T, Izzy Depew, Me, 97; 7, Taylor Bordwell, C-I/Aitkin, 98; 8, Callie Showalter, Herm, 99; 9T, Abigail Steinert, Cloq, 102; 9T, Allie Lamppa, Me, 102; 9T, JuliAnn Steinert, Cloq, 102; 9T, Samantha Doherty, ME, 102; 13, Olivia Martalock, Herm, 103; 14, Hailey Tarr, RR, 105; 15, Nicole Nelson, Herm, 107; 16T, Chelsea Holt, Herm, 113; 16T, Gianna Lay, ME, 113; 18T, Emma Anderson, Mora, 114; 18T, Keirra Aasen, IF, 114; 20T, Jayla Jones, Proctor-Esko, 115; 20T, Kate Anderson, Mora, 115; 20T, Mylee Young, RR, 115; 23, Emma Berg, RR, 116; 24, Blayke Swanger, Hibb, 117; 25T, Azalea Ray, RR, 118; 25T, Kate Toewe, Hibb, 118; 25T, Lauren Berry, Mora, 118; 28, Alexis Anderson, Herm, 119; 28T, Karin Hill, DD, 119; 30, Avery Carlson, Cloq, 120; 31T, Bella Ruotsalainen, ME, 121; 31T, Sophie Peterson, Mora, 121; 33, Lucy Grzybowski, Hibb, 127; 34, Heidi Rasch, Hibb, 132; 35, Erin Radeke, Mora, 135; 36, Ava Bougalis, Hibb, 136; 37, Olivia Klamm, GNK, 141; 38, Brenna Christenson, RR, 142; 39, Alison Trullinger, Hibb, 146; 41, Marija Phelps, RR, 159.
