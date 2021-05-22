Giants’ Heikkila 3-hits Spartans softball, 10-0

AURORA — The Mesabi East softball team put up seven runs in the fifth inning Friday to seal a 10-0 victory over Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Starting pitcher Jasmine Heikkila went the distance as she gave up no runs on three hits, while fanning six Spartans and walking three.
Mesabi East’s Hannah Williams led the way at the plate with a pair of hits, while six other Giants each added base knocks. Alexa Fossell, Heikkila, Kansas Neari and Aaliyah Wells each connected for one hit and one RBI. Mckenzie Pokorny and Bethany Polla also aded hits.
N-K was paced by hits from Emily Howard, Rose Kuhlman and Addy Gangl. In the circle, Gangl took the loss in 4 2/3 innings of work. She gave up 10 runs on eight hits, fanned four and walked eight.
Mesabi East (9-6) hosts Carlton on Tuesday. N-K (3-10) hosts Cherry on Monday.
BASEBALL
Two Harbors 3,
Mesabi East 1
At Aurora, Brjen Jones tossed a one-hitter Friday night to lead Two Harbors past Mesabi East, 3-1.
Ty Laugen got the lone hit for the Giants, while Easton Sahr recorded the team’s only RBI.
Dakota Kruse pitched 2 2/3 innings, struck out four, walked one and gave up one run on one hit. Logan Schroeder tossed 4 1/3 innings with one strikeout, three walks and two runs (one earned) on five hits.
Caleb Waldron led Two Harbors with two hits and four other Agates collected base hits.
Mesabi East (4-11) plays at Deer River Tuesday. Two Harbors (7-10) plays at Eveleth-Gilbert Wednesday.
