AURORA—The Mesabi East boys’ swimming team returns a large handful of state participants from last season and head coach Terry Layman believes her team has plenty of reasons to be excited heading into a new season.
“It looks good,” Layman said. “The attitude is good. Everyone is working hard and I’m excited and I think the boys are excited too. We have 25 kids overall and, for a small school, that’s a nice number for us. Some younger kids came out and the pool is nice and noisy and I like that. Everything is exciting right now this early on.”
Graduating standout Logan Schroeder from last year’s team, the Giants will turn to their most experienced once again. Lone senior Mason Williams qualified for state on two relay teams (400 freestyle and 200 medley) last year and Layman says the veteran has been an important presence in the pool.
“He’s kind of a shyer guy. He’s not loud but he has certainly been stepping up and trying to be a leader. I’m very proud of him.”
Layman says the team will also lean on junior Carter Steele, who was a member of the relay teams while also qualifying in the 100 and 200 freestyles.
“He’s been helping Mason a lot just at the leadership level. He’s been stepping in when he needs to as a junior. The two of them really motivated the guys at captains practice and now they’re leading us again with the season underway.”
Other state qualifiers from last season coming back include Isak Schroeder (400 free relay) and Cole Layman (both relays).
Returning section medalists include junior Danny Knapper (200 freestyle relay) and sophomores Zade Baker (200 IM, 100 backstroke, 200 free relay) and Alex Leete (200 and 500 freestyles). Sophomore Connor Feldt (500 freestyle) just missed out on a section medal last year.
Rounding out the varsity swimmers for Layman will be sophomore Gavyn Ray and freshman Latham Rooda.
A big boon for the Giants is the addition of freshman Aiden Johnson, who plans to dive for Mesabi East. A spot she struggles to fill most years, Layman is excited for the Johnson to have a chance at immediately helping the team.
“That’s good news for us. We don’t normally have divers on the boys side so that makes a big difference for us. It’s his first year but he’s very athletic and he’s progressing very well. He can interrupt points. If we go against Hibbing, without him they could just sweep the diving 1-2-3. It’s a big deal for a smaller school to have someone there.”
Seeing the success they had last year, Layman believes this year’s squad isn’t messing around when it comes to setting goals.
“I just love the attitude this year. Last year they came from football and talked about how fun it was and how swimming will be so much work. This year, we had good attendance at captains practice and now they’re already talking about sections and state.
“I think there’s more of a vision from some of the guys this year. Some years, I have the vision and I have to push them. This year, those experienced guys know how hard you have to work to get there. You don’t get there accidentally.”
Overall, Layman hopes the extra determination will translate into a strong start for her team. If early practices are any indication, that may be the case.
“I think they’re in better shape as a whole because of it. There’s always a few that are diligent but we’ve looked better overall so far. Are they in racing shape yet? That’s negotiable, but it’s better than some years so we’re taking the positives.”
Ultimately, Layman wants to make sure her squad is competing well while also enjoying what they do.
“I want the boys to love what they’re doing. That’s the tricky part as a coach. You work them so hard and then you’re asking them if they love it. It’s tricky but I can see they’re enjoying themselves. The team is happy and working hard and that’s what we want.”
