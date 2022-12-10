AURORA—The Mesabi East boys’ swimming team returns a large handful of state participants from last season and head coach Terry Layman believes her team has plenty of reasons to be excited heading into a new season.

“It looks good,” Layman said. “The attitude is good. Everyone is working hard and I’m excited and I think the boys are excited too. We have 25 kids overall and, for a small school, that’s a nice number for us. Some younger kids came out and the pool is nice and noisy and I like that. Everything is exciting right now this early on.”

