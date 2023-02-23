AURORA—When it comes to finding the right gear to hit at a section swim meet, Mesabi East head boys coach Terry Layman says it’s tough to find the perfect balance.
For her swimmers with state aspirations, Layman hopes they can find the right gear starting today at the Section 6A prelims in Hibbing. Finals are set for Saturday with the top three swimmers in each event and the top four divers advancing to the state meet.
“The balance comes with experience,” Layman said Wednesday. “You need a little bit of luck as well but the swimmers have to buy into it and learn how to make it all work.”
That includes swimmers competing that aren’t in contention for state but want to cap off their year in a solid fashion. Wherever one falls on the psych sheet, any swimmer should be hoping to be peeking at the right time.
“It all depends on where you’re seeded and where you are in relation to the other swimmers. You have to swim hard on Thursday and then swim even harder on Saturday. If the state meet is a possibility, you gotta leave a little bit extra so you have enough on Saturday to make it there. I think finding that gear is an art, I really do. Sometimes you hit it and sometimes you don’t and it all comes down to experience.”
The Giants have a number of swimmers well within state range this year, including a trio that own one top seed each. Alex Leete owns the fastest time in the 200 freestyle at 1:59.89, Cole Layman sits atop the 200 individual medley psych sheet at 2:11.13 and Carter Steele carries the fastest time into the 100 backstroke at 56.39.
On top of that, Mesabi East’s 200 freestyle relay team has the top seed in the section at 1:32.62 and sits underneath the state qualifying standard of 1:33.23.
The Giants own two No. 2 seeds coming into Thursday with Leete posting a time of 5:37.64 in the 500 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay sitting at 3:30.10. Third for Mesabi East is Aiden Johnson in diving (277.90), Layman in the 100 butterfly (58.33) and Mason Williams in the 100 freestyle (51.86).
Williams is also just on the cusp in the 50 freestyle in fifth (23.21) while Zade Baker is sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:03.41). The Giants 200 medley relay team is fourth in the section with a seed time of 1:53.03.
When it comes to the mental side of things, Layman says most swimmers fall on one of two ends of the spectrum: one where the mental preparation is key so the weight of the moment doesn’t set in and the other where it’s just another swim to take care of.
“Each swimmer is an individual and I try to get in their head and figure out how to motivate them. For me, I love when I can get them fired up and believing in themselves and have fun doing it. But it’s a challenge. They can be extremely nervous and you have to convince them to use that as fuel. Or you could have a relaxed swimmer and you have to tell them to fake it and treat it like it’s more important than it is. At the end of the day, everyone has to realize it’s go time.”
Despite being one of the smaller teams in the section, that distinction has never been a hindrance for the Giants who continually send swimmers to state each year. With years of tradition at their side, Layman said the realization of individual potential has always been something Mesabi East strives for.
“My goal is to get each swimmer to the places they’re capable of. Sometimes I see their potential before they do. Success for me is when they get to see that potential for themselves.
“Whether we’re a team of 25 or more likely 12, we want to be a presence at these big meets. If you look at someone faster than you, I want you to tell yourself that you can get there too. If you put your mind to it, then it’s possible. Sometimes your body works against you but the playing field is a lot more level than I think people realize.”
Layman has a number of swimmers filling out the middle of the field in some events such as Isak Schroeder, Gavyn Ray, Danny Knapper and Connor Feldt, as well as a crop of seventh graders that will get a taste of their first section meet. While state is a future goal, right now it’s about getting the experience and seeing what it takes to find that next level.
“There’s some guys in the mix there that might do some damage for us. Then we have the younger ones whose knees might be knocking but they’re going to get a chance to swim at sections. We have some really tough individuals on the team and while their times might not be noticeable yet, they’re duking it out in their own ranks and looking to carry something like this into next year.
“You look at who ends up winning section championships; it doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a year over year thing that takes time and that’s what I hope our young guys understand.”
Ultimately, Layman says her team is ready to swim to their potential.
“The whole team has put in the work. The cohesiveness and the work ethic has been phenomenal this year. For a team to work, it can’t just be about the fastest person.
“I think they’re ready to go. They’re a little obnoxious right now actually but I take that as a good sign for us.”
—
Below is a list of seed times for all Mesabi East swimmers.
200 medley relay: 4, Mesabi East, 1:53.03.
200 freestyle: 1, Alex Leete, 1:59.89; 9, Gavyn Ray, ME, 2:19.78; 13, Latham Rooda, 2:24.38; 20, Lucas Hoopman, 2:40.54.
200 individual medley: 1, Cole Layman, 2:11.13; 7, Zade Baker, 2:24.94; 15, Kai Schroeder, 2:45.50.
50 freestyle: 5, Mason Williams, 23.21; 11, Danny Knapper, 26.00; 18, Aiden Johnson, 29.37.
1 meter diving: 3, Johnson, 277.80.
100 butterfly: 3, Layman, 58.33; 18, Lochlan Rooda, 1:35.63.
100 freestyle: 1, Carter Steele, 49.45; 3, Williams, 51.86; 7, Isak Schroeder, 57.09; 8, Knapper, 57.33.
500 freestyle: 2, Leete, 5:37.64; 7, Connor Feldt, 5:51.48; 10, Ray, 6:23.85; 16, Strand, 7:15.50.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East, 1:32.62.
100 backstroke: 1, Steele, 56.39; 6, Baker, 1:03.41; 9, Feldt, 1:08.33; 13, K. Schroeder, 1:12.66.
100 breaststroke: 16, Hoopman, 1:23.60; 18, La. Rooda, 1:28.28; 23, Isaac Osufen, 1:46.04; 24, Easton Goerdt, 1:48.64.
400 freestyle relay: 2, Mesabi East, 3:30.10.
