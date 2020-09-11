AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ swimming and diving team picked up wins in eight of 12 events Thursday night in their home meet against Northeast Range/Ely, earning a 97-69 victory.
Seven different Giants picked up individual event wins for Mesabi East with the eight win coming via relay.
The 200 medley relay team of Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton and Adrianna Sheets won with a time of 1:59.32. Kailey Fossell, Emily Blake, Adrianna Lehmkuhl and Lauren Beyer took home second for the Giants with their time of 2:12.01.
The Nighthawks finished third in the event with Esther Anderson, McKenna Coughlin, Morgan McClelland and Alice Wolter putting down a time of 2:28.71.
Lily Tedrick grabbed a win for NR/E next with a first place finish in the 200 freestyle with her time of 2:20.03. Adeline Butzke was second for Mesabi East (2:25.81) and her teammate McKenzie Pokorny was third (2:31.82).
The Giants’ Williams grabbed an individual win in the 200 individual medley, leading a Mesabi East sweep with her time of 2:27.19. Blake finished second at 2:40.14 and Siiri Hakala was third (2:40.75).
Meyer kept the Giants on the winning side, taking home first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.69. Kelly Thompson led the Nighthawks in the event with a time of 30.47, enough for third.
Fossell continued her dominance on the diving board, winning the 1 meter dive event with a score of 236.20.
Mesabi East’s Lehmkuhl was next to pick up a win, this time in the 100 butterfly with her time of 1:08.54. NR/E was paced in the event by Tedrick, who took third with her time of 1:11.89.
Skelton was the next Giant to earn a victory in the pool. After taking home first in the GNK Titan cross invite earlier in the day, she picked up her own win in the pool by putting down a time of 1:00.08 in the 100 freestyle. Northeast Range/Ely’s McClelland finished second at 1:05.98.
Mesabi East picked up their next event win in the 500 freestyle with Sheets touching the wall first with a time of 6:31.17. Cedar Olhauser finished second for NR/E, stopping the clock at 6:49.47.
The Nighthawks grabbed their next win in the 200 freestyle relay with Anna Larson, Kelly Thompson, Olhauser and Tedrick finishing first with their time of 2:01.20.
Mesabi East’s Hakala grabbed the last win for the Giants on the night with her win in the 100 backstroke. Hakala stopped the clock at 1:09.88, finishing almost nine seconds ahead of NR/E’s McClelland (1:18.54).
Evie Cavalier earned a win for the Nighthawks next in the 100 breaststroke, putting down a time of 1:46.02 to win the event.
The meet was capped off with the 400 freestyle relay with the NR/E quartet of Tedrick, McClelland, Olhauser and Thompson finishing first with their time of 4:26.76.
Mesabi East will be back in the pool on Tuesday when they travel to Two Harbors while Northeast Range/Ely will host Duluth Denfeld next Thursday.
Mesabi East 97, Northeast Range/Ely 69
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Adrianna Sheets), 1:59.32; 2, Mesabi East B (Kailey Fossell, Emily Blake, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, Lauren Beyer) 2:12.01; 3, Northeast Range/Ely A (Esther Anderson, McKenna Coughlin, Morgan McClelland, Alice Wolter), 2:28.71.
200 freestyle: 1, Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:20.03; 2, Adeline Butzke, ME, 2:25.81; 3, McKenzie Pokorny, ME, 2:31.82.
200 individual medley: 1, Williams, ME, 2:27.19; 2, Blake, ME, 2:40.14; 3, Siiri Hakala, ME, 2:40.75.
50 freestyle: 1, Meyer, ME, 26.69; 2, K. Fossell, 28.76; 3, Kelly Thompson, NRE, 30.47.
1 meter diving: 1, K. Fossell, ME, 236.20; 2, Emily Beyer, ME, 117.30; 3, Alexa Fossell, ME, 111.80.
100 butterfly: 1, Lehmkuhl, ME, 1:08.54; 2, Williams, ME, 1:10.67; 3, Tedrick, NRE, 1:11.89.
100 freestyle: 1, Skelton, ME, 1:00.08; 2, McClelland, NRE, 1:05.98; 3, Thompson, NRE, 1:06.37.
500 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 6:31.17; 2, Cedar Olhauser, NRE, 6:49.47; 3, Cameron Mattson, ME, 6:54.70.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (Anna Larson, Thompson, Olhauser, Tedrick), 2:01.20; 2, Northeast Range/Ely B (Maggie Dammann, Ava Sundell, Coughlin, Wolter), 2:15.58.
100 backstroke: 1, Hakala, ME, 1:09.88; 2, McClelland, NRE, 1:18.54; 3, Anderson, NRE, 1:21.80.
100 breaststroke: 1, Evie Cavalier, NRE, 1:46.02.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, McClelland, Olhauser, Thompson), 4:26.76; 2, Northeast Range/Ely B (Larson, Wolter, Emma Fedders, Anderson), 5:05.46.
