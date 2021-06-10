CLOQUET — Full results from Section 7A Track and Field Championships were not available as this edition went to press, but area coaches have reported numerous Iron Range athletes heading to the State Meet.
Mesabi East had a strong day at Bromberg Field in Cloquet as Gavin Skelton captured both the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles.
The 110 meter hurdle race was especially close as Skelton put down a time of 16.76 seconds to edge out Greenway/N-K’s Jajuan Hall by a nose.
The Giants also crossed first in 4x100 meter relay and the 4x200 meter relay, while their 4x800 meter relay team came in second.
The top two finishers in each event advance to the State Meet next week at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
For Rock Ridge, Ava Fink won the 200 meter race, while teammate Ellie Jankila took second in the triple jump.
For Mountain Iron-Buhl, Kate Nelson and Liz Nelson both advanced to state. Kate qualified in the 1600 meter run, while Liz qualified in the 3200 meters.
Further information was not available as this edition went to press. Full results will be posted at mesabitribune.com when they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.