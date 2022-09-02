AURORA — Despite being a bit lower on numbers and having many young runners, the Mesabi East cross country team has three top performers returning for the 2022 season, according to head coach Steve Ekman.
Sophomore Aubree Skelton is back after finishing in third place at sections as a freshman and going on to earn a 17th-place finish at the state meet. All-Conference selection Chloe Green (eighth grade) is back, as well, after helping the Giants team finish sixth in Section 7A.
On the boys side, All-Conference selection Carter Skelton (senior) is also back a year after leading Mesabi East to fourth place at the Iron Range Conference meet and sixth place in Section 7A.
The boys will be buoyed after not losing any runners to graduation, while the girls lost Hailey and Hannah Ronning (an All-Conference choice).
While Aubree Skelton and Green are key returners for the girls, the boys have six key returners in Carter Skelton, senior Ben Gornik, junior Carson Slattery, sophomore Alex Leete, freshman Tim Green and sophomore Henrik Murray.
The girls are also expected to get a boost from eighth-grader Elizabeth Niemi and freshman Lillianna Lyon.
On the boys team, seventh-grader Lucas Berndt, seventh-grder Brady Forsberg, eighth-grader Jonny Plese and seventh-grader Easton Goerdt are expected to contribute and will give the squad more depth. “These are our seventh and eighth grade boys that we know will be improving a lot this season and may run in some varsity meets,’’ said Ekman, who is now in his 18th season. Ekman is assisted by Kari Hunt, who is in her 12th season.
The head coach is expecting good things from Chloe and Tim Green, who did a lot of summer road races.
Ekman is positive overall heading into the 2022 season although no new athletes came out.
“Our numbers of runners are lower this season (17 total team members) than last, and we have many young runners. They have great mentors on the team that help them in practices,’’ he said.
“Some of our goals this year are to get more runners on the team, keep setting personal bests and advance runners to the state meet. We are looking forward to some stellar performances from our top runners this season.’’
There are not a lot of kids to work with overall, he said, but “the kids that we do have are really good, quality kids.’’
