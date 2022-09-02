AURORA — Despite being a bit lower on numbers and having many young runners, the Mesabi East cross country team has three top performers returning for the 2022 season, according to head coach Steve Ekman.

Sophomore Aubree Skelton is back after finishing in third place at sections as a freshman and going on to earn a 17th-place finish at the state meet. All-Conference selection Chloe Green (eighth grade) is back, as well, after helping the Giants team finish sixth in Section 7A.

