JIMMY LAINE
MESABI TRIBUNE
AURORA — The Mesabi East boys basketball team is playing a season with a team full of young players.
That shows in the season record, but the Giants are getting better and better as the season rolls on.
On Monday night they hosted the 6-7 Bigfork squad. The Giants hung in there and forced the Huskies to squeeze out a 59-53 win.
“We are a very young team,” head coach Erik Skelton said. “We are still making way too many mistakes but are playing better basketball.”
The Huskies jumped out to an early 13-7 lead in the first half with Jhace Pearson scoring six quick points while Cooper Sickel and Hayden Sampson combined to score the Giants points.
Mesabi East then came back to tie the game after Dakota Jerde hit a jumper, Colin Anderson made a lay-up, and Cameron Jones hit a jumper.
The Huskies then went on a 6-0 run of their own to grab the lead back.Jerde stopped that run making a bucket in the Huskies lane.
Bigfork then went on a 7-0 run with Matt Vosika scoring a pair of buckets and Pearson making a lay-up while being fouled. He added the free throw and the Huskies lead was up to 11 points.
The Giants were not going to let the Huskies get any further ahead. Sampson hit 1-2 free throws, Jerde had a steal and made a layup, Ethan Murray came off the bench and made a hoop and the harm, and a Sampson bucket off the glass made it a three point game.
“We didn’t panic when we fell behind,” Skelton said. “They kept working out there and it led to some easy baskets.”
The Huskies got one last basket in the first half when Pearson made a lay-up to make it a 28-23 Bigfork lead with time running out.
The Giants missed three free throws but got a pair of buckets from Sickel to make it a one point Huskies lead at the half.
The thing that hurt the Giants in the half was going 3-9 at the free throw line along with the 11 turnovers they committed.
Mesabi East grabbed a 29-28 lead at the start of the second half when Sampson hit a pair of free throws.
The teams then started to trade baskets with neither team going on a big run until the Huskies went on a 5-0 run after the Giants bench was given a Technical Foul with 1:00 left in regulation time.
Mesabi East didn’t hit any 3-point shots to get closer to the Huskies until Jones hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a six-point contest.
Sampson ended the game with 20 points while Sickel had 12 before fouling out. Pearson led the Huskies with 25.
Mesabi East is back in action on Friday, when they host Duluth Marshall.
“I want us to come out on Friday and be ready to play some good ball,” Skelton said. “We are young and still can do a lot more out there on the floor.”
BF 28 31 — 59
ME 27 26 — 53
Bigfork: Matt Vosika 10, Caden Rahier 19, Bradley Haley 5, Jhace Pearson 25; 3-pointers: Pearson 3, Rahier 2, Vosika 1; Free throws: 13-27; Total fouls:14; Fouled out: None.
Mesabi East: Cameron Jones 7, Easton Sahr 3, Ethan Murray 3, Colin Anderson 2, Dakota Jerde 6, Cooper Sickel 12, Hayden Sampson 20; 3-pointers: Jones 1, Sahr 1, Sickle 1, Sampson 1; Free throws: 7-15; Total fouls:20; Fouled out: Sickel.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.