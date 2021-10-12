mesabi east volleyball

The Mesabi East volleyball team is shown Saturday after winning their home volleyball tournament. The Giants finished 4-0 on the day with wins over Northeast Range, Hinckley-Finlayson, Ely and Barnum.

AURORA – The Mesabi East volleyball team posted a 4-0 record at their home volleyball tournament on Saturday and came away as tournament champions.

The Giants finished 2-0 in pool play with 2-0 wins over Northeast Range (25-23, 25-22) and Hinckley-Finlayson (25-9, 25-15).

In their final bracket they picked up two more wins, defeating Ely 2-0 (25-22, 25-23) before finishing the day with a sweep over Barnum (25-20, 25-17).

Ely finished third in the nine-team tournament. The Timberwolves started off with a 2-0 pool play record, picking up wins over Chisholm 2-0 (25-12, 25-17) and Floodwood 2-1 (25-12, 23-25, 15-10).

In their final two matches, Ely fell to Mesabi East as mentioned above and then later to Barnum 2-0 (27-25, 25-12).

Chisholm finished fourth overall in the bracket. After falling to Ely, they bounced back with a 2-1 win over Floodwood (21-25, 25-23, 15-13). In the No. 2 bracket, the Bluestreaks fell to Northeast Range 2-0 (25-14, 25-22) but finished the day with a 2-0 sweep over North Woods (25-23, 25-8).

Finishing in fifth was Northeast Range. The Nighthawks dropped their pool play opener to Mesabi East but regrouped in a 2-1 win over Hinckley-Finlayson (22-25, 25-20, 15-8). In their final bracket, they defeated the Bluestreaks but fell to North Woods in their final match 2-0 (25-17, 25-18).

North Woods ended the tournament in sixth place. The Grizzlies went 1-1 in pool play with a 2-0 win over Wrenshall (25-14, 25-21) before falling to Barnum in straight sets (25-17, 25-17).

In their final bracket, they defeated the Nighthawks but fell to the Bluestreaks, with both scores listed above.

Mesabi East Tournament

Team finishes: 1, Mesabi East; 2, Barnum; 3, Ely; 4, Chisholm; 5, Northeast Range; 6, North Woods; 7, Floodwood; 8, Hinckley-Finlayson; 9, Wrenshall.

Pool Play

Pool A: Mesabi East def. Northeast Range 2-0 (25-23, 25-22); Mesabi East def. Hinckley-Finlayson 2-0 (25-9, 25-15); Northeast Range def. Hinckley-Finlayson 2-1 (22-25, 25-20, 15-8).

Pool B: Ely def. Chisholm 2-0 (25-12, 25-18); Ely def. Floodwood 2-1 (25-12, 23-25, 15-10); Chisholm def. Floodwood 2-1 (21-25, 25-23, 15-13).

Pool C: North Woods def. Wrenshall 2-0 (25-4, 25-21); Barnum def. North Woods 2-0 (25-17, 25-17); Barnum def. Wrenshall 2-0 (25-11, 25-9).

No. 1 bracket: Mesabi East def. Ely 2-0 (25-22, 25-23); Mesabi East def. Barnum 2-0 (25-20, 25-17); Barnum def. Ely 2-0 (27-25, 25-12).

No. 2 bracket: Northeast Range def. Chisholm 2-0 (25-14, 25-22); North Woods def. Northeast Range 2-0 (25-17, 25-18); Chisholm def. North Woods 2-0 (25-23, 25-8).

No. 3 bracket: Floodwood def. Hinckley-Finlayson 2-0 (25-23, 25-18); Hinckley-Finlayson def. Wrenshall 2-0 (25-16, 27-25); Floodwood def. Wrenshall 2-0 (25-15, 25-14).

