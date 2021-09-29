CHISHOLM — The Mesabi East High School volleyball team traveled to Chisholm Tuesday and came away with a 3-0, 25-14, 25-21,, 25-15 victory over the Bluestreaks in an Iron Range Conference matchup on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.

The Giants were led by Lindsey Baribeau with 14 kills, four blocks and six digs.

Maija Hill had four aces, seven kills, three blocks and five digs. Allie Lamppa finished with 12 digs and 25 assists.

Alexa Fossell had 14 digs, and Kora Forsline added six kills and six digs.

Chisholm was led by Lola Huhta with nine kills and 11 digs.

Also chipping in for Chisholm were Olivia Hutchings with five kills, one block and one dig, Jordan Temple had two kills, 16 assists, nine digs and one ace and Gabby Walters had nine digs.

