HIBBING — Mesabi East fired a team total of 209 to win the East Range Conference girls meet Monday at the Mesaba Country Club.
North Woods was second with 226, followed by the Bluejackets with 252.hird at
Maggie Lamppa was the medalist with a 41, followed by Kelly Anderson at 49. Morgan Burnett was third at 52, Kate Toewe of Hibbing at 52, Madison Dantes 53, Azalea Ray of Virginia 54 and Mylee Young 54.
Other Hibbing scores were Alison Trullinger 62, Brielle Radovich 67 and Ava Bougalis 71.
Boy’s Golf at Pokegama
GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing High School boys golf team placed seventh at the Grand Rapids Meet held Friday at the Pokegama Golf Course.
Cloquet won the event with a total of 311, followed by Pequot Lakes 329, Duluth East 331, Hermantown 341, Duluth Denfeld 353, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 355, then the Bluejackets at 358. Grand Rapids shot a 378.
Sam Baker of the Lumberjacks was the medalist with a 70. He was followed by Tyler Sneeling of Pequot Lakes at 74, and Jacob Walsh of Cloquet at 76.
Conner Willard of Hibbing was fourth at 78. Ben Mertz of Duluth East was fifth at 78, followed by Nate Burke of Duluth Denfeld 79, Peyton Mnezel of Hermantown 79, Kaden Nelson of Duluth East 80, Cooper Johnson of Pequot Lakes 80 and Karson Patten of Cloquet 81.
Other Bluejacket scores were Erick Sanborn 87, Nick Horvath 95, Ryley Grunenwald 98, Peyton Taylor 101 and Michael Andrican 107.
