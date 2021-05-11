Giants’ girls win Mesabi Invite by 34 strokes

BIWABIK — Mesabi East shot a 414 Monday at its own girls’ golf invite to win the 18-hole event by 34 strokes.
Playing at The Quarry at Giants Ridge, the Giants took the top prize over Rock Ridge, which carded a team score of 448. North Woods came in third at 459, Northeast Range was fourth at 482 and Hibbing took fifth at 512.
Atop the individual leaderboard was Nicholle Ramirez of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin with an 89, which earned her medalist honors. Maggie Lampa took the runner-up spot and led the Mesabi East effort with a 91, while third place Kelby Anderson of International Falls was one shot back at 92.
Morgan Burnett of North Woods came in tied for fourth at 100 with Hibbing’s Kate Toewe. North Woods’ Tori Olson took the seventh spot at 103, Mesabi East’s Izzy Depew was eighth at 105 and Rock Ridge’s Hailey Tarr and the Giants’ Sammy Doherty tied for ninth with scores of 106.
BASEBALL
Nashwauk-Keewatin 18,
Northeast Range 3, F/5
At Babbitt, Nashwauk-Keewatin pounded out 14 hits as a team to cruise past Northeast Range Monday, 18-3 in five innings.
Casey Clusiau led the way with four hits and five RBI, Jeff Lorenz collected three hits and two RBI and Gaige Waldvogel went 3-for-3 with two RBI. Damon Gangl picked up the pitching win in a complete game effort. He surrendered three earned runs on seven hits, while fanning six.
Elliott Levens led the Nighthawks offensively with two hits and two RBI. On the hill, Braylen Lislegard started and took the loss after going three innings. He allowed 10 earned runs on nine hits. Jackson Levens pitched two innings in relief, giving up no earned runs on five hits.
Northeast Range (2-6) takes on Silver Bay Thursday in Soudan. N-K hosts North Woods on Wednesday.
Hermantown 18,
Eveleth-Gilbert 4, F/5
At Eveleth, the Hawks put together an 11-run first inning and cruised past the Golden Bears Monday, 18-4.
Eveleth-Gilbert scored two in the first and two in the third but couldn’t overcome the large deficit. Brandon Lind led the Bears with three hits and two RBI, while Carter Flannigan added a hit and two RBI. Andrew Torrel and Will Bittman each added a hit.
Carter Mavec, Flannigan and Jake Sickel shared the E-G pitching duties.
The Bears host Moose Lake/Willow River on Thursday.
