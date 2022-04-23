AURORA — Below is a look at both the Mesabi East girls’ and boys’ golf teams.
—
The Mesabi East girls’ golf team had reason to celebrate in 2021. The Giants sent two golfers to state in juniors Izzy Depew and Maggie Lamppa and finished as Section 7AA runners-up to Hermantown.
Losing just one senior from their team, Mesabi East returns almost everybody as they hope to contend for a 7AA title this year. The hunt for that will start at the top with Depew and Lamppa returning as seniors.
Lamppa finished fifth at sections last year while Depew was not far behind in eighth. Junior Sam Doherty missed out on a spot at state by seven strokes, taking 10th place overall. They’ll be joined by junior Gianna Lay and sophomore Allie Lamppa who, along with 2021 graduate Kailey Fossell, made up Mesabi East’s section team.
Head coach since 2009, Steve Grams expects junior Kara Swanson to contribute to the lineup this year as well as a bevy of sophomores including Bella Ruotsalainen, Anicka Stanek, Lexi Nyman and Ruby Keskitalo. Grams says the strength of his team will come from the top.
“We have great leadership from the two seniors.” Grams said. “There’s a lot of experience on this team. We have 10 girls competing for six spots on the section tournament team and it’s just a great group of girls to be around.”
After a breakout year for the Giants last year in Section 7AA and the East Range Conference, Grams hopes his team keeps calm and doesn’t let expectations come in the way of good golf.
“The girls can put too much pressure on themselves. Not being mentally prepared at times,” could be an issue for Mesabi East.
Grams considers the section to be a two-horse race between the Giants and the Hawks. Hopefully by season’s end, Mesabi East will come away with the first place trophy.
“It looks to be a short season due to the weather. We’ll have to put in the time and effort in our practices and meets when we do get the opportunity to get on the course. We want to get better every day and enjoy the great times with the team and, hopefully, win the Section 7AA title.”
—
The Mesabi East boys’ golf team enters 2022 in a similar position to 2021. The Giants are short on numbers and short on experience. Head coach Jim James hopes those that came out this year can gain important experience in the winter-shortened 2022 season.
James expects Jacob Undeland and Aiden Swanson, both returners from 2021, to be important pieces for Mesabi East this year with Hunter Shenett and Carl Levelwind rounding out a top four. With only seven golfers in grades 9-12 on the team in total, James says improvement and enjoyment of the game are focal points for the Giants.
“There’s not a lot of experience on the team so we’re looking to shoot for a personal best at each event,” James said. “We have seven team members out this year and we hope to make the game enjoyable for them as they improve their skills.”
Hoping to build this year into future years, James says Mesabi East will be focusing on themselves for now.
“We want the team members to enjoy the game enough that they want to spend their entire summer on the golf course getting better and having fun. Hopefully they introduce the game of golf to some of their friends as well.
“We just want to play the best we can and enjoy our time golfing.”
