AURORA — The Mesabi East girls golf team brings back plenty of players with experience and a few new faces that hope to make a name for themselves in the 2021 season.
The Giants will be anchored by seniors Maggie Lamppa and Izzy Depew, with sophomores Sammy Doherty, Gianna Lay and Kara Swanson all returning as well to fill out the team.
One senior joins the team in Kailey Fossell along with a crop of four freshmen in Allie Lamppa, Bella Ruotsalainen, Lexi Nyman and Anicka Stanek.
On what he considers his team’s strength to be, head coach Steve Grams says that some of his girls have been playing for quite a few years at this point but they’ll need to be consistent and play to their potential if they hope to be competitive.
Looking forward to the 2021 season Grams said, “It’s great to be back and I hope we can compete with some of the better teams in the area.”
Grams hopes his squad makes improvements as the season goes on with every member of the team finishing with a lower score compared to when they started.
