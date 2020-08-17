AURORA — The Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team met on the pitch for the first time this season on Monday, signaling the start of the high school fall sports season.
A group of over 30 girls from Mesabi East, Eveleth-Gilbert, Virginia and Ely took to the new turf field in Aurora, bringing a sense of normalcy back to the lives of some high schoolers.
Without MSHSL activities since March, the Giants looked more ready than ever to start their season on the right foot and they brought along some new faces to go with them.
On the high number of girls coming out for the team this year, head coach Sue Bennett said she’s pleased to see the uptick in numbers and believes the postponement of the volleyball season drove some to try out soccer.
“We’ve got so many girls I don’t know what to do with them,” Bennett said Monday. “I think some volleyball girls are coming out after that got moved. You’ll probably see them all over the place in cross country, tennis, swimming or soccer. Some of them are here with us and I know they want to play and that’s good for us. Hopefully they’ll like it and stick with it.”
With numbers hovering around 20 players typically, Bennett says the increase in bodies will help the program field entire varsity and junior varsity teams that don’t need to rely on each other.
“The JV players will get more experience playing at that level and they can move up to varsity if they do well. Normally some girls are splitting time between both from a young age. And now instead of having some of those varsity girls playing down to fill the JV team, they can just stick to varsity this year.”
Sophomore captain Aleksia Tollefson says the jump in numbers is huge for the team and she’s excited to introduce more players to the sport.
“We welcome anyone who wants to come out and play soccer,” Tollefson said. “Anybody can come out. It feels like we have double the girls we normally do and it’s super exciting to just see all of them here on the first day. Hopefully they’ll enjoy the sport as much as I do.”
Tollefson says the team looked excited and amped up on the first day, but there is some apprehension considering the conditions surrounding COVID-19.
“I think the girls are very excited to finally get out and have sports again. We’re excited to have an actual season but we’re obviously a little nervous with the current conditions going on. We’re just thankful we weren’t postponed or canceled.”
Bennett echoed Tollefson’s words and hopes her squad can bring the energy in the beginning phases of the season.
“There’s probably a lot of energy to get things started again,” Bennett said. “It’s been a while since they’ve been able to participate so I’m hoping they come ready to go with all that energy.”
Bennett says her squads first game will come a week later than normal, which will be helpful for developing players as well as working on their conditioning.
“We definitely have to work on fitness. I know, skill wise, a lot of new players will have some learning to do. But we have two weeks before our first game this year so that will help having that extra time.”
For Tollefson, she says she’s going to do her part to keep the team positive and working hard, especially in the early days of practice.
“I just try and amp them up and always keep positive,” Tollefson said. “I want to tell them how great of a job they’re doing and make sure they’re having fun while doing it.”
With two new turf fields at the disposal of both the girls and boys teams, Bennett says the upgraded playing surface will lead to better practicing overall.
“It’s going to be a huge difference having the whole season over here instead of the old fields in Biwabik,” Bennett said. “We’ve had to cancel practices and games before because our field was under water. This year, we won’t have to worry about that at all. We aren’t planning on canceling things unless it’s for lightning.”
As is the case every year for the cooperative team, getting a chance to play with girls from schools all across the East Range is a highlight for Tollefson.
“I think it’s super connecting and it gives us a chance to work with people we wouldn’t normally be teammates with,” the sophomore said. “We’re used to people just from our schools and it’s great to be able to branch out and work with others.”
As the first few days of practice move ahead, Bennett says she’s most excited to see what the girls have to offer as a whole and as individuals.
“We have some experienced girls and some new girls,” Bennett said. “I want to see what kind of skills they all have and what they bring to the team. I’m excited to get a defined varsity and JV team going and go from there.”
