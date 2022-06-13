BIWABIK — With a two week wait from the end of sections until the start of the state meet, the Mesabi East girls’ golf team has put in some extra time to try and make up for the shortened spring season.
Today, the Giants will see if that extra time has helped their game as they tee off for the first day of the Class AA State Tournament at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Wrapping up a Section 7AA championship all the way back on June 2, Giants head coach Steve Grams says his girls have been taking the time between the two big meets seriously.
“It’s summer so the girls are all working different times,” Grams said. “Some golf in the morning, some golf later in the day. It sounds like they’re putting in a lot of time. A lot of the girls work at the Ridge so that’s a bonus. They can get a round in before or after their shift.
“Some of the girls seem nervous heading to state but a lot of them are ready to go. It seems like as a team we’re putting in more time this year. Last year, the break was longer and I don’t think we put as much time in. So it seems like we’re getting a response.”
Last year, only Izzy Depew and Maggie Lamppa qualified for state individually. This year, the pair is joined by Allie Lamppa, Bella Ruotsalainen, Gianna Lay and Sam Doherty. Capturing the 7AA team title by seven strokes over Hermantown, Grams says it was an up and down day for his team before ultimately pulling it off.
“We had a six or seven stroke lead after the first day and I tried to tell the girls to not look at the leaderboard but I’m sure some of them did. We had a 16 stroke lead and then it shrank down to six with two holes left.
“A lot of my girls took bigger numbers on the last few holes than we wanted but Maggie Lamppa was able to play smart. She safely shot down the middle, chipped up, made another chip and we were still able to win by seven.”
With Depew and Lamppa’s experience from last year at Sand Creek, Grams says the pair have been offering tips to the team on what to expect from the challenging course.
“I think they can go in with confidence because of that. Izzy shared her thoughts on the course with the girls at one of our team meetings; when to put the driver away and play safe, things like that. If you’re just trying to hit it as hard as you can, you’ll head into the water or the woods.
“And I’m sure Maggie has been telling her sister Allie all about it too. It’s just the confidence those two bring and their leadership will hopefully calm the nerves for these new girls. The new girls need to play smart golf. I preached it over sections by saying that the next shot is the most important one. There’s no time for pouting or getting crabby. I don’t know any golfer that plays well when they’re like that.”
The Giants made the trek down to Jordan on Sunday and played a practice round on Monday. On Sand Creek itself, Grams says the team will give itself its best shot by just making better choices.
“It’s a weird course. The front nine is wide open, very hilly and there’s some water that can cause trouble. The back nine is more woodsy like Giants Ridge. If you don’t keep it on the fairway, it can be tough. Our goal is to eliminate these big scores on holes we didn’t make the best choices on at sections.”
On their own goals, Grams is hoping for his team to meet some personal bests for the season.
“I look at the other schools and there’s some pretty tough teams and some pretty tough girls. You can’t compare yourself to everybody else though. You just have to play your best game. Our goal is to be our best and put up a good team score. Hopefully some of the girls will meet their personal bests for the year.”
Opening tee time for the Class AA Girls’ State Meet is set for 12 p.m. today in Jordan.
