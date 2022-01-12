SUPERIOR — The Mesabi East boys’ swimming team won eight events Tuesday evening on their way to a 90-75 win over Superior.
Logan Schroeder and Cole Layman were double winners for the Giants in the win just across the border.
Schroeder started things off with his first win in the 50 freestyle, touching first with a time of 24.77. He later went on to win the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:07.66, beating out his nearest competition by over six seconds.
Layman’s first win came in the 200 individual medley after he stopped the clock with a time of 2:23.06. Layman later went on to win the 100 butterfly for the Giants, putting down a time of 1:03.72.
Two other Giants picked up individual wins with Carter Steele first winning the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.78. In the event immediately following, Alex Leete won the 500 freestyle for Mesabi East, finishing with a time of 5:45.14.
The Giants earned two relay wins on the evening, beginning with the 200 medley relay. Isak Schroeder, Mason Williams, Layman and Steele finished first with their time of 1:54.15. Later in the meet, Logan Schroeder, Layman, Williams and Steele stopped their clock first in the 200 freestyle relay, finishing with a time of 1:40.68.
Mesabi East will travel to Chisholm today for a duel meet. They’ll then travel to the True Team Section Meet on Saturday in Grand Rapids.
Mesabi East 90, Superior 75
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East (Isak Schroeder, Mason Williams, Cole Layman, Carter Steele), 1:54.15; 2, Superior, 2:08.07.
200 freestyle: 1, Ryan Peterson, S, 2:05.09; 2, Joe Duzell S, 2:08.47; 3, Steele, ME, 2:11.05.
200 individual medley: 1, Layman, ME, 2:23.06; 2, Paolo Pagnucci, S, 2:24.69; 3, Nolan Bird,S, 2:36.27.
50 freestyle: 1, Logan Schroeder, ME, 24.77; 2, Williams, ME, 25.33; 3, Danny Schnell, S, 31.78.
100 butterfly: 1, Layman, ME, 1:03.72; 2, Zeke Fish, S, 1:05.53; 3, Alex Leete, ME, 1:13.48.
100 freestyle: 1, Steele, ME, 54.78; 2, Duzell, S, 55.52; 3, I. Schroeder, ME, 59.19.
500 freestyle: 1, Leete, ME. 5:45.14; 2, Peterson, S, 5:45.54; 3, Bird, S, 6:16.74.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (L. Schroeder, Layman, Williams, Steele), 1:40.68; 2, Superior A, 1:46.20; 3, Mesabi East B (I. Schroeder, Danny Knapper, Connor Feldt, Leete), 1:51.15.
100 backstroke: 1, L. Schroeder, ME, 1:07.66; 2, Pfeil, S, 1:14.30; 3, Feldt, ME, 1:25.34.
100 breaststroke: 1, Pagnucci, S, 1:11.80; 2, Williams, ME, 1:17.85; 3, I. Schroeder, 1:23.58.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Superior A, 4:06.54; 2, Mesabi East A (Knapper, Leete, Feldt, I. Schroeder), 4:24.07; 3, Superior B, 4:28.49.
